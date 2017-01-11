AIADMK’s hoarding shows Jayalalithaa and Sasikala as Krishna and Arjuna from Mahabharata

This AIADMK hoarding is grabbing a lot of attention in Tamil Nadu. (Source: Dhanya Ramachandran/Twitter) This AIADMK hoarding is grabbing a lot of attention in Tamil Nadu. (Source: Dhanya Ramachandran/Twitter)

Rarely would there be anyone who doesn’t know of Mahabharata — one of India’s revered Sanskrit epics. Lord Krishna and Arjuna riding a chariot in the war against the Kauravas is one of the most memorable scenes from the epic. While Arjun is the one who fights the, Lord Krishna is his advisor, who ultimately helped him win and gain victory in the war of good against evil. But a hoarding in Tamil Nadu shows the scene from Mahabharata and has the faces of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa and AIADMK’s General Secretary VK Sasikala on it.

ALSO READ | Woman takes revenge on cheating partner by putting these posters all over town

The hoarding has Jayalalithaa as Krishna, the advisor and Sasikala as Arjuna. Ever since this was spotted and posted on Twitter, people have raised questions. While some have expressed shock that a Dravidian political party has resorted to using religion as propaganda, others have lauded the creativity of those who made the posters.

See what else is going viral, here

After J Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, last year, O Panneerselvam, has taken over as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. V K Sasikala, also known as the ‘soul sister’ of the late chief minister, is the General Secretary of the party.

This is the poster that recently grabbed the attention of people in Chennai.

Sample a couple of the reactions it garnered, here.

@dhanyarajendran @madarassi Not sure what is more shocking The faces or a dravida party using religious symbols. — Kannamma Raman (@kannammaraman) January 10, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd