Not ‘adrak ki chai’, but it’s now ‘Adrak and Honey Condoms’ apparently

Adrak-and-honey-flavoured condoms should have some mulethi, cardamom and cloves as well, suggest amused Netizens. (Source: Manforce Condoms/Facebook) Adrak-and-honey-flavoured condoms should have some mulethi, cardamom and cloves as well, suggest amused Netizens. (Source: Manforce Condoms/Facebook)

There’s no competition to Indian flavours, let’s all raise our hands and accept that. But attempting to play catch up seems to be not another cuisine or world-known chef, but a condom firm. After blowing us away with Achaari-flavoured condoms last year, Manforce has now taken into cognizance the Indian love of adrak-wali chai – aka Ginger Tea to the world – and have introduced an Adrak-flavoured condom. Apparently to beat the winter chill!

No sooner that the company took out an advertisement of their desi offering, with the very PSA-like caption, “Winters, now made cozier. Introducing Manforce Adrak flavored condoms,” Netizens have been having a field day and weekend coming up with zingy jokes, as the puritans clear their throats in disapproval and feigned disinterest.

Here’s the Facebook ad that created quite a buzz online.

No points for guessing that gingery feelings thrown to the wind, people were soon busy outdoing each other with adrak jokes, and the chai one was definitely a huge favourite across social media platforms, be it Facebook or Twitter. Sample some of them here.

Guys get ready for the adrak ki chai? No its adrak ke condom @ManforceIndia #ManforceAdrak — Pawar (@KaabilMunda) January 21, 2018

In this winter you will not get caught by cough if you use Manforce Adrak flavour Condom#ManforceAdrak — Nisha Nagpal (@Nishaa_nagpal) January 21, 2018

Now i am so confused its now adrak , what next will be adraklasun paste , and later on adraklasun ka bhuna masala condom #ManforceAdrak #comedy #hindifunny — Varun Khullar (@varunkhullars) January 21, 2018

Some suggestions…



We wonder now if a chai date will take on a whole new meaning, or maybe we’ll just have a whole array of desi flavours to choose from! Tell us what you think of this ‘innovation’ in the comments below.

