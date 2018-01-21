Not ‘adrak ki chai’, but it’s now ‘Adrak and Honey Condoms’ apparently

Latest News
After blowing us away with Achaari-flavoured condoms last year, Manforce has now taken into cognizance the Indian love of adrak-wali chai - aka Ginger Tea to the world - and have introduced an Adrak-flavoured condom. It's got honey too!

Published: January 21, 2018
adrak condoms, adrak honey condoms, manforce adrak condoms, achaari condoms, weird flavoured condoms, indian express, indian express news Adrak-and-honey-flavoured condoms should have some mulethi, cardamom and cloves as well, suggest amused Netizens. (Source: Manforce Condoms/Facebook)
There’s no competition to Indian flavours, let’s all raise our hands and accept that. But attempting to play catch up seems to be not another cuisine or world-known chef, but a condom firm. After blowing us away with Achaari-flavoured condoms last year, Manforce has now taken into cognizance the Indian love of adrak-wali chai – aka Ginger Tea to the world – and have introduced an Adrak-flavoured condom. Apparently to beat the winter chill!

No sooner that the company took out an advertisement of their desi offering, with the very PSA-like caption, “Winters, now made cozier. Introducing Manforce Adrak flavored condoms,” Netizens have been having a field day and weekend coming up with zingy jokes, as the puritans clear their throats in disapproval and feigned disinterest.

Here’s the Facebook ad that created quite a buzz online.

 

No points for guessing that gingery feelings thrown to the wind, people were soon busy outdoing each other with adrak jokes, and the chai one was definitely a huge favourite across social media platforms, be it Facebook or Twitter. Sample some of them here.

 

 

Some suggestions…

We wonder now if a chai date will take on a whole new meaning, or maybe we’ll just have a whole array of desi flavours to choose from! Tell us what you think of this ‘innovation’ in the comments below.

