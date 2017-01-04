A West Bengal bakery made a 29kg ‘demonetisation’ cake with ATM queues and even the RBI

The makers said that they wanted to highlight the issues that the people faced after demonetisation was declared. (Source: Suno Khabar/Twitter) The makers said that they wanted to highlight the issues that the people faced after demonetisation was declared. (Source: Suno Khabar/Twitter)

It has been way over the 50 days since the BJP-led central government declared the demonetisation of old high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. While most of the general population is yet to get proper access to their own hard-earned money, others are venting their frustration at the state of affairs through various creative means. People have come up with demonetisation songs, flower wreaths for ‘dead ATMs’, etc., earlier, and now a bakery in West Bengal has made a cake.

According to a report by the India Today, the cake was made in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, in a small bakery. It was apparently put up for auction to the highest bidder on January 2. Reportedly, one of the workers at the bakery said that he was one among those who stood in ATM lines leaving aside their work. So he wanted to highlight the current situation the country is in, through these cakes. Anjana Saha, reportedly the baker of the cakes said that the names of people who were interested in bidding for the cake, and quote a price, will be taken note of along with their phone numbers, before the highest bidder got the ‘demonetisation’ cake.

She said that the cake weighed 64 pounds and explained that it shows people standing in queues outside an ATM and the RBI office. They had also gone to include painstaking details like a dustbin that contained a thrown Rs 1000 note.

This is the ‘demonetisation’ cake, straight from Jalpaiguri.

