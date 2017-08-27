Only in Express

A ROBOT BUDDHIST PRIEST in Japan can now perform funeral rites

Japan never seems to stop when it comes to experiments and innovation. This year, Japanese scientists have reprogrammed a robot 'Pepper', to perform rituals and funeral rites, when a Buddhist priest is not available to do the same. The robot recites sutras while tapping drums.

By: Reuters | Tokyo | Published:August 27, 2017 3:45 pm
A Japanese company has introduced a new role for SoftBank’s humanoid robot “Pepper” — a Buddhist priest for hire at funerals. Chanting sutras in a computerised voice while tapping a drum, the robot was on display on August 23 at a funeral industry fair — the Life Ending Industry Expo — in Tokyo.

Nissei Eco Co., an unlisted plastic moulding maker, wrote the chanting software for “Pepper”, which was introduced by SoftBank Group Corp. in 2014. With Japan’s population ageing and shrinking, many Buddhist priests receive less financial support from their communities, prompting some to find part-time work outside their temple duties, said Michio Inamura, Nissei’s executive adviser.

The funeral robot could step in when a priest was not available, he said. It also cost less at 50,000 yen (about $450) per funeral compared to more than 240,000 yen ($2,200) for a human priest. Buddhist priest Tetsugi Matsuo said he came to the expo to see if Pepper could “impart the ‘heart’ aspect to a machine because I believe that the heart is the foundation of religion”. The robot has not yet been hired for a funeral.

