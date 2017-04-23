Believe it or not, a man was arrested in Thailand for smuggling frozen sperms

The man was arrested for smuggling frozen semen of males into Laos. (Representational photo/Thinkstock images) The man was arrested for smuggling frozen semen of males into Laos. (Representational photo/Thinkstock images)

You have heard about smugglers who smuggle goods, drugs, cannabis among other things. But have you ever heard about some who smuggles human semen? Yes, sperms.

Well, border police in Thailand just arrested a man who was in possession of six vials of human semen. The man identified as Nithinon Srithaniyanan was caught at a customs checkpoint in Nong Khai, and the customs officials found a nitrogen tank containing the semen.

According to a BBC report, the police said the man confessed that the semen was bound for a fertility clinic in the capital of Laos, Vientiane.

However, this was certainly not the first time he was smuggling frozen sperms. The 25-year-old man admitted that had carried frozen semen tubes to a clinic in Laos dozen times and to a hospital and a clinic in Cambodia 13 times since last year! And for his bizarre job he earned 5,000 Thai baht (about Rs 9,400) for each trip.



Shortly after the arrest, the smuggler was released after he paid a penalty of 200,000 Thai baht for smuggling forbidden goods out of the kingdom and released, the Daily Mail reported. The tank and tubes containing the fluids have been sent to a hospital for inspection.

According to a report by The Star, the man produced doctors’ certificates saying the semen tubes belonged to Chinese and Vietnamese men. However, authorities arrested him for violating surrogacy laws in the country.

Ever since 2015, Thailand banned surrogacy for foreigners following a series of slanders in the once thriving industry of the Asian country. Thailand has also banned the technology-assisted fertilisation act in the country that bans the export of human sperm, eggs and foetuses. Cambodia followed with a total ban in 2016.

