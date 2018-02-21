Man steals thumb of 2,000-yr-old statue of Terracotta warrior, after taking selfies

The statues at the museum, dating back to around 200 BC, were built in order to protect emperor Qin Shihuangdi in the afterlife and are on a loan from China. (Source: Laika AC/Wikimedia Commons) The statues at the museum, dating back to around 200 BC, were built in order to protect emperor Qin Shihuangdi in the afterlife and are on a loan from China. (Source: Laika AC/Wikimedia Commons)

A museum is hardly a place a party-lover would head to, many of you might think. But guess what? Not only did this man attending a party get down at the Philadelphia Museum to click selfies with the famous statues of the Terracotta warriors, he also stole a thumb of one of the warriors after sneaking into the closed exhibit.

The statues, dating back to around 200 BC, were built in order to protect emperor Qin Shihuangdi in the afterlife and are on a loan from China. According to CNN, the authorities back in China wants Delaware-resident Michael Rohana to be severely punished for stealing the thumb of the 2,000-year-old terracotta warrior statue.

Rohana was attending the ‘Science After Dark’ party at the Franklin Institute, which was hosting the ancient statue worth $4.5 million. It is believed to be a “priceless part of China’s cultural heritage.” According to Franklin Institute’s exhibit page, these statues were discovered in Shaanxi province (now a United Nations’ world heritage site) in 1974 by a farmer in China. Reportedly, FBI Special Agent Jacob Archer said that Rohana was caught in the act on camera.

When Archer had asked Rohana “if he had anything in his possession that he wanted to turn over to the FBI” at his home, he quietly went and came back with the stolen thumb. According to an affidavit that was issued, the 24-year-old had entered the prohibited exhibit alone first and then brought along two friends to show them around. He had “appeared to break something off the Cavalryman’s left hand and put it in his left pocket” and even share pictures on Snapchat.

