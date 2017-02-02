Did ‘Gopi bahu’ inspire this Japanese company to make washable mobile phones?

If you think Indian TV serials are all about drama, think again! (Source: Pudumai Lanka/YouTube) If you think Indian TV serials are all about drama, think again! (Source: Pudumai Lanka/YouTube)

TV serials in India have never failed to amaze us. From rebirths of protagonists to apes and snakes playing pivotal characters, there is not much left to be surprised about any more. But one of the scenes in Indian television that will be remembered for making history, is one from a serial called Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. For those who do not know, it had a blissfully ignorant ‘bahu’ (yes, the shy and demure kind) who washed her husband’s laptop to get viruses off it! As absurd as that sounds, it did happen!

While many of you will dismiss Gopi bahu’s act as absolutely nonsensical, a Japanese firm has come out with the second-generation phone for clean freaks – and we’d like to believe our very own bahu provided the inspiration back in 2010.

Just in case you forgot about this legendary TV scene, watch the video here.

ALSO, READ | Yikes! US woman gets pet snake stuck in large ear piercing!

Kyocera, a Japanese mobile maker, manufactures mobile phones that are waterproof, resistant to hot water and can be operated upon with wet gloves and hands. Now, call it the timely foretelling of our mothers’ favourite TV bahu or just pure coincidence, we believe Indian TV serials are much ahead of time. And now, by the looks of it, Japan, known for its advanced technology, is drawing inspiration from the serials! Just how better can it get than this, really!

READ | Kyocera introduces ‘Rafre’ washable smartphone in Japan

This Twitter user definitely made the connection.

World’s first smartphone that can be washed with soap and waterhttp://t.co/YGPooE5e16 (RT if you think Gopi Bahu would love this) — Namelass (@DilliBelle) February 1, 2017

The phones will reportedly be available from March 2017 in Japan and will be offered in three colours — pale pink, clear white and light blue.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd