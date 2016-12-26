82-year-old woman ‘comes back from the dead’ after 40 years!

A woman in Kanpur, believed to be dead for 40 years, returned home to her two daughters on December 23, 2016. (Representational Image; Source: Thinkstock Images) A woman in Kanpur, believed to be dead for 40 years, returned home to her two daughters on December 23, 2016. (Representational Image; Source: Thinkstock Images)

A woman who was thought to have passed away 40 years ago, rose from the dead and was reunited with her two daughters. No, we did not just give away the plot of your favourite television soap, this apparently happened recently, in India! Though, it may be made into a movie later, who knows!

An 82-year-old woman in Kanpur’s Bidhnoo village reportedly returned home after four long decades to her daughters, according to a report in The Times of India.

Vilasa had reportedly ‘died’ in 1976 after a snake bite. The family members performed the last rites and immersed ‘her body’ in the holy river Ganga. But when she miraculously got back home, she explained that she had not died from the snake bite, but had, in fact, lost consciousness. The 40-year-old Vilasa was then rescued and taken to a village temple.

According to the report, she had gone to collect fodder from the fields, when she was bitten by a black cobra. She was taken to a local doctor in a village nearby. The healer’s methods did not really seem to make a difference and her family members assumed she was dead. What in fact happened was that, she had only become unconscious and lost her memory. Her body – which was immersed in the Ganga, as a part of the last rites – floated and reached a village near Kannauj district border. Ramsaran of Sarai Theku village helped Vilasa regain consciousness.

Ram Kumari and Munni — Vilasa’s two daughters — were astonished when they saw their mother at their doorsteps after so many years. Elder daughter Ram Kumari reportedly said that Vilasa, who had lost her memory, recalled the entire episode only recently and discussed about it with a girl in the village. The girl then further informed her uncle, who apparently got in touch with someone who had attended Vilasa’s funeral years ago.

The daughters apparently did not take much time to confirm that it was their mother who had returned ‘from the dead’. Reportedly, they were quick to recognise her from her birthmark.

