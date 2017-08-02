7 Welsh priests walk into a bar… This is NOT a joke!

The Roman Catholic priests were mistaken for a stag party by the bartender! (Source: cityarmscardiff/Twitter) The Roman Catholic priests were mistaken for a stag party by the bartender! (Source: cityarmscardiff/Twitter)

Seven Roman Catholic priests were refused service in a Welsh pub after staff mistook them for a stag party in fancy dress. After realising a mistake had been made, Cardiff’s City Arms offered the clergymen a round of free drinks to apologise, the Archdiocese of Cardiff said in a blog post on August 1.

This hilarious incident took place on Saturday, as the priests had gathered to celebrate the ordination of Father Peter McLaren. But there was a bit of a hiccup before the celbrations could start as they were told by the bartender that the City Arms did not serve large groups in fancy dresses.

Initially, the priests apparently thought that the barman was joking when he mistook them for a themed stag party, which is an all-men’s bash thrown by friends when a guy is getting married. The same as a male version of a hen party. In Britain, apparently stag dos are also thematic, and unsurprisingly involves consuming copious amounts of alcohol.

According to a Reuters report, the archdiocese said they were about to leave when another staff member of the pub said he believed they were actual priests and called them back in for a free drink. “We’d like to thank The City Arms for being good sports through all of this and their kind gesture to our seminarians,” the blog post said.

It was the pub’s policy to not host large parties wearing fancy dress since they had had umpleasant experiences before, the pub’s assistant manager told the BBC. Once the news of the seven preists at a bar… got out, social media users have been having a good laugh over it, and so has the pub.

“A slight misunderstanding from us but everyone was happy in the end,” the pub said on Twitter.

So much so, that they even started trending in the UK on Twitter. “(O)h the joy and embarrassment”, they tweeted.

Earlier, they even tweeted out a picture of one of the priests having a drink.

