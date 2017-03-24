Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vietnam; result is massive flood and damage

What on earth were they thinking? (Representational image. Source: File Photo) What on earth were they thinking? (Representational image. Source: File Photo)

Drunken people are famous for their antics. Under the influence, they end up doing silly and stupid things. While history has enough instances of such behaviours, what three drunk men did in Vietnam is quite unbelievable.

The police in Central Vietnam said that these three men left open a water exhaust valve at the Suoi Vuc reservoir that resulted in two rural communes getting flooded. Son Nguyen and Suoi Bac were the two areas which got inundated by about two million cubic metres of water. Speaking to DPA, Vo Duc Tho, the chairman of Hoa District of Phu Yen province said that the police have confined the three men to their places of residence so that they can be of help in the investigation process. The chairman also reportedly said, “Police will decide whether to take criminal charges or administrative punishment on them after thoroughly calculating loss”.

If the report released by Vietnam News Agency in the aftermath of this incident is taken into consideration, 18 water pumps, 20 hectares of crop fields and almost 15 tonnes of harvested sugarcanes have been damaged and destroyed by the flood. The total monetary loss has been estimated to be around $US 13,300 that amounts to more than Rs 8,50,000.

As reported by VnExpress International, farmers were busy packing sugarcanes on their fields before jets of water from the reservoir gushed forth, and they had to run to safety.

