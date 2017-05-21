Did you know, you can’t hold your nose and hum? Plus, 9 other bizarre facts about yourself

Your name is not yours. Your name is not yours.

Every day is a new day. We have deadlines to meet and challenges to overcome. But in this humdrum and monotonous affair, we often forget to pay attention to the minute details. While we are busy going with the flow, there are little, incredible details about us and life that completely escape us. At this moment, while you are reading this do you realise this that something is always touching you. Did it ever strike you that though your name belongs to you, you are the one person who uses it the least? Sounds creepy? Well, there are several other bizarre details like this.

You cannot imagine a colour you have not seen

Try as you might, you cannot eat and swallow at the same time

There is an obvious scientific explanation for this. When you eat, the epiglottis closes the wind pipe, and ensures that the food enters the food pipe and not inside the lungs.

Ironic as it may sound, your lips never touch when you utter the word, ‘touch’, but they do when you say, ‘apart’

Your name may legitimately belong to you, but your friends and family always use it more than you ever will

Your left hand can never touch your left elbow, and the same applies for your right hand and your right elbow. Go ahead, try

At any point of time, something is always touching you

Has it ever struck you that when you think about your brain, your brain is actually thinking about itself?

It has been 19 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released, and 22 years since Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released. Feeling old?

You cannot hum if you are holding your nose

You can move your lower jaw, but not your upper jaw

