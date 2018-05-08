Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child's expensive liver transplant
Taimur Ali Khan steals Sonam Kapoor's thunder as his 'man-bun' takes Twitter by storm

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding: From all the Bollywood bigwigs, guess who grabbed the most eyeballs? It was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 4:33:11 pm
sonam kapoor anand ahuja wedding, taimur ali khan, sonam kapoor look, taimur ali khan look, taimur man bun, taimur look sonam wedding, taimur pink wedding look, taimur man bun photos, taimur sonam wedding photos, taimur ali khan pics, taimur ali khan photos, indian express, indian express news Forget Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous bridal look, Tweeple are going crazy after looking at Taimur Ali Khan’s ponytail! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Bollywood’s ‘Masakali’ Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony today (May 8). Dressed in a dazzling red lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil, she stole many hearts on social media and people couldn’t help but tag her as the “most beautiful bride”. Fans were equally excited to see how other celebrities got dressed for the big day.

From all the B-town bigwigs present at the event, guess who grabbed the most eyeballs? Well, it was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. No, we’re not kidding. The little munchkin was seen matching his attire in pink with his mommy. But it is his “man-bun” that sent social media users into a frenzy.

While one user said, “Hahaha. I just saw a video on Instagram where Taimur appears and the photographers scream ‘Photo of the dayyyyy,'” another went on to say: “Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than Sonam Kapoor!”

With all the frenzy about Taimur’s dapper look online, pictures of him in the arms of Saif alongside Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are floating all around the micro-blogging site. People are drooling over the photos and can’t stop calling him “adorable” and a “cutie”. Check out a few more tweets here.

Are you floored by Taimur’s look as well? Share your thoughts in the comments’ below.

