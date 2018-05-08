Taimur Ali Khan steals Sonam Kapoor’s thunder as his ‘man-bun’ takes Twitter by storm

Forget Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous bridal look, Tweeple are going crazy after looking at Taimur Ali Khan’s ponytail! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Forget Sonam Kapoor’s gorgeous bridal look, Tweeple are going crazy after looking at Taimur Ali Khan’s ponytail! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Bollywood’s ‘Masakali’ Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony today (May 8). Dressed in a dazzling red lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil, she stole many hearts on social media and people couldn’t help but tag her as the “most beautiful bride”. Fans were equally excited to see how other celebrities got dressed for the big day.

From all the B-town bigwigs present at the event, guess who grabbed the most eyeballs? Well, it was none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan. No, we’re not kidding. The little munchkin was seen matching his attire in pink with his mommy. But it is his “man-bun” that sent social media users into a frenzy.

While one user said, “Hahaha. I just saw a video on Instagram where Taimur appears and the photographers scream ‘Photo of the dayyyyy,'” another went on to say: “Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than Sonam Kapoor!”

With all the frenzy about Taimur’s dapper look online, pictures of him in the arms of Saif alongside Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are floating all around the micro-blogging site. People are drooling over the photos and can’t stop calling him “adorable” and a “cutie”. Check out a few more tweets here.

Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than Sonam Kapoor 😂#SonamAnandWedding — Tanu ツ (@TanuLuvShreya) May 8, 2018

Wow Taimur is also showing THUMBS UP 👍 — Sonu Kumar Jaiswal (@sonukumarjais13) May 8, 2018

Taimur’s little man bun though 😂❤ http://t.co/pC3V7KpDSB — Mitali (@mitalistyles) May 8, 2018

Hahaha. I just saw a video on Instagram where Taimur appears and the photographers scream ‘Photo of the dayyyyy.’ 😂😂😂 — Ikyatha Y? (@Slangalorean) May 8, 2018

So Taimur attending Sonam’s wedding. Why it’s not trending at National level? — Venkatesh A R (@arvenky) May 8, 2018

Oh my gosh I did Taimur looks so so adorable 😃 — Rukhsar. (@rukhsarahmed786) May 8, 2018

Ohh Taimur has hair cut soo cuuutie @iamsrk Looking nawab 😍😍😍😍 http://t.co/IF0FEPMDcB — FAZIA KHAN (@NishasKhan) May 8, 2018

Awww… we are so excited to see first visuals of Taimur attending 1st wedding. http://t.co/WuRoeQgDLp — Aficionado (@TheAngrezJailer) May 8, 2018

Are you floored by Taimur’s look as well? Share your thoughts in the comments’ below.

