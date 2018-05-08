Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: The ‘most beautiful’ bride steals the spotlight on Twitter

- Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 8: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra look their glamorous best
After much anticipation, the big day has finally arrived. Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s undisputed fashionista, is on her way to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja in a private Sikh wedding ceremony with family and friends in attendance. And while pictures from the event are overflowing on the Internet, all eyes are fixed on Kapoor and the attire she chose to wear.
For her big day, Kapoor had a rather unusual choice for a designer — she chose Anuradha Vakil’s unique creation. Kapoor looked resplendent in a traditional red-and-gold lehenga by Vakil, and it is difficult to look away from her. The Veere Di Wedding actor also wore a sombre yet elegant lehenga from the same designer at her mehendi function on May 6.
While people on social media are waiting with bated breath for the couple to exchange vows, pictures of the bride and groom are already floating on Twitter and Kapoor’s bridal look is winning over her fans.
While one wrote, “@sonamakapoor makes for such a pretty bride for her wedding today. Wearing a #AnuradhaVakil creation, she looks so divine and happy. Can’t wait for more pics from the Anand Karaj ceremony,” another wrote, “As you start this new journey in life, may every day hold wonderful shared experiences! Wish you a very joyous and blissful married life @sonamakapoor ! Definitely the most beautiful bride ever!”
Read a few more tweets from the micro-blogging site here.
Uth gayi Dolly Ki Doli… Khoobsurat @sonamakapoor weds Anand Ahuja pic.twitter.com/iIRw6mr4mh
— S Ramachandran (@indiarama) May 8, 2018
Stunning @sonamakapoor for wedding ceremony.❤️#SonamKiShaadi #SonamAnandWedding #EverydayPhenomenal pic.twitter.com/ru5zJiULBb
— Sonam Kapoor Russia (@SonamKapoorFCRu) May 8, 2018
.@sonamakapoor makes for such a pretty bride for her wedding today. In Wearing a, #AnuradhaVakil creation, she looks so divine and happy. Can’t wait for more pics from the Anand Karaj ceremony. #SonamKiShaadi #SonamAnandWedding #SonamKapoor #AnandAhuja pic.twitter.com/0k4v4pyD0L
— Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) May 8, 2018
Is so sooooooo beautiful @sonamakapoor 💕💜👰👰👰#SonamKiShaadi #SonamKiMehendi #SonamAnandWedding
Happy married sonam pic.twitter.com/t0nGlHXNRQ
— Aya aya (@Ayaaya26153203) May 8, 2018
As you start this new journey in life, may every day hold wonderful shared experiences! Wish you a very joyous and blissful married life @sonamakapoor ! ❤
– Definitely the most beautiful bride ever! 😘💕#SonamKiShaadi #SonamAnandWedding #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/SiZVfCC3F9
— Sonam Kapoor Quotes (@sonam_quotes) May 8, 2018
Picture Perfect @sonamakapoor #SonamAnandWedding @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/d7ih6zk1dj
— 👐😂✌£ (@MkeetarP) May 8, 2018
Stunning @sonamakapoor 😇 for wedding ceremony.❤️😍#SonamKiShaadi#SonamAnandWedding#EverydayPhenomenalpic.twitter.com/ntLJzQWpvl
— PRO Sai satish (@Saisatish9999) May 8, 2018
What did you think of Sonam Kapoor’s bridal look? Tell us in the comments below.
