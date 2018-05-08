Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: The ‘most beautiful’ bride steals the spotlight on Twitter

Sonam Kapoor looked resplendent in an Anuradha Vakil traditional lehenga. (Source: Instagram/anaitashroffadajania) Sonam Kapoor looked resplendent in an Anuradha Vakil traditional lehenga. (Source: Instagram/anaitashroffadajania)

After much anticipation, the big day has finally arrived. Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood’s undisputed fashionista, is on her way to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja in a private Sikh wedding ceremony with family and friends in attendance. And while pictures from the event are overflowing on the Internet, all eyes are fixed on Kapoor and the attire she chose to wear.

For her big day, Kapoor had a rather unusual choice for a designer — she chose Anuradha Vakil’s unique creation. Kapoor looked resplendent in a traditional red-and-gold lehenga by Vakil, and it is difficult to look away from her. The Veere Di Wedding actor also wore a sombre yet elegant lehenga from the same designer at her mehendi function on May 6.

While people on social media are waiting with bated breath for the couple to exchange vows, pictures of the bride and groom are already floating on Twitter and Kapoor’s bridal look is winning over her fans.

While one wrote, “@sonamakapoor makes for such a pretty bride for her wedding today. Wearing a #AnuradhaVakil creation, she looks so divine and happy. Can’t wait for more pics from the Anand Karaj ceremony,” another wrote, “As you start this new journey in life, may every day hold wonderful shared experiences! Wish you a very joyous and blissful married life @sonamakapoor ! Definitely the most beautiful bride ever!”

