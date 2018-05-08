Priyanka Chopra looked regal at Met Gala 2018, but that did not stop the memes

Met Gala 2018: Priyanka Chopra impressed one and all with her sartorial choice. But, here are some jokes that were spilled on social media. (Source: AP) Met Gala 2018: Priyanka Chopra impressed one and all with her sartorial choice. But, here are some jokes that were spilled on social media. (Source: AP)

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the recently held Met Gala and quite literally, owned the night. Incorporating just the right amount of theatrics, the Quantico actor stepped out in a deep burgundy Ralph Lauren strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood. And in case you have any doubts, take our word that she looked like a queen.

ALSO READ | The stunning Priyanka Chopra casts magic at Met Gala 2018 in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number

The theme of the prestigious event was ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’ and Chopra, wearing a fitting gown and the bejewelled headgear, did look heavenly. And if you are still unsure about the ensemble, here is a quirky fact from Ralph Lauren’s Instagram page about the hood: “This Ralph Lauren creation is completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.”

Chopra impressed one and all with her sartorial choice. And people took to social media to praise her. While many raved about her look, there were some who, much like last time, were busy making memes.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s stunning Ralph Lauren gown at Met Gala 2018 leaves Netizens drooling

While one wrote, “When you’re about to go at #MetGala but mom says champi kiye bina ghar ke bahar pair mat rakhna,” others compared her headgear to the one Ranveer Singh’s character wore in Bajirao Mastani. Yes, you read that right. Each is funnier than the other.

Read the tweets floating around on the micro-blogging site here.

My culture is not your prom dress pic.twitter.com/8Ag4gHDvzv — Batty 2.O (@MrBatty_) May 8, 2018

When you have to look hot but sasur ji is attending the ceremony too. pic.twitter.com/azaetvvm7J — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2018

When you’re about to go at #MetGala but mom says champi kiye bina ghar ke bahar pair mat rakhna. pic.twitter.com/BSnATslZKX — Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 8, 2018

Iam not Priyanka hater but find this somewhere so can’t stop laughing myself pic.twitter.com/SaazxMKXhN — bauaalover (@srkisjaan) May 8, 2018

What did you think of Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble for Met Gala 2018? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending In India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd