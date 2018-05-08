Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari trying to solve Shabana Azmi’s puzzle is what every Maths student can relate to

Are you good at Maths? Try this puzzle posted by veteran actor Shabana Azmi. (Source: AzmiShabana/Twitter) Are you good at Maths? Try this puzzle posted by veteran actor Shabana Azmi. (Source: AzmiShabana/Twitter)

Not everyone is great with Maths, but that doesn’t mean a puzzle won’t pique interest on social media. In fact, the real fun lies when you start solving it, and the real answer turns out to be totally opposite of what you thought. Something very similar happened recently when veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted an interesting brain teaser on her Twitter handle and other celebrities started raking their brains to get the right answer.

Actor Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari were also among those who tried their hands on the Maths puzzle. With four picture-based solved puzzles, it had a missing box which followed the same pattern and Netizens had to look for the answer of the fourth one.

Check out the puzzle here.

Twitterati got together to solve the riddle, and it will be utmost fun for you to see them struggle for the right answer.

8 :) — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2018

Oho! I didn’t see the multiplication and subtraction signs! Confirms that I am totally incapable of calculation 😂 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2018

So now I think it’s 3? — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 6, 2018

I Can’t resist these! 🐒

2×3-3=3… correct? — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) May 7, 2018

Yes it’s 3!

6 + 6 + 6 = 18

3 + 3 + 3 = 9

(4 × 4) – 4 = 12

(2 × 3) – 3 = 3 — Uzair Anser Sheikh (@iamuxair) May 6, 2018

( 2×3)-3=3

2 (3_3)=0 — Palestinian (@JerusalemMJ) May 7, 2018

footbal with 6 black dots = 6

Clock with 3 oclk = 3

Fan of 4 blades =4

2 o clk× 3 black dot – 3 blade fan

2×3-3= 3 retwt if ryt — Rajeev Sharma (@Rajeev4Life) May 5, 2018

6 + 6 + 6 = 18

3 + 3 + 3 = 9

(4 × 4=16) – 4 = 12

3 ×( 6 – 3 =3)=9 — NAFEES (@NNAFEES1986) May 7, 2018

@deespeak

6 + 6 + 6 = 18

3 + 3 + 3 = 9

(4 × 4=16) – 4 = 12

3 ×( 6 – 3 =3)=9 — NAFEES (@NNAFEES1986) May 7, 2018

2*3-3=3 — ANUP SINGH (@ANUPSINGH44) May 7, 2018

14 or 21 because fan could be either +4 or -3… So for -3 answer 3*6-(-3)=21,3*6-4=14 — Umer Ayoub (@Umer__Ayoub) May 7, 2018

14 easy litterally took me like 15 seconds — Yael Lara (@Yaellaraflores1) May 7, 2018

6*3-4= 14 — kashyap desai (@kdesai_007) May 7, 2018

6+6+6=18

3+3+3=9

4×4-4=12

3×6-4=14

14 is the write answer — rohan rai (@9a068417fb7340c) May 7, 2018

🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️

CORRECT ANSWER 3🎯

⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔⛔

6+6+6=18

3+3+3=9

4×4-4=12

2×3-3=3 (All images r different in last one)

🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️🎟️ — KALYAN ACHARJYA 🕊️ (@Kalyan_online) May 5, 2018

right answer is 3 Watch Value 2 * football value 3 – fan Value 3

2*3 -3 = 6 — Ankur Agrawal (@TvWalllah) May 5, 2018

Can you guess the right answer? Tell us in the comments below.

