Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari trying to solve Shabana Azmi’s puzzle is what every Maths student can relate to

Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted an interesting brain teaser on her Twitter handle. Actor Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari were also among those who tried their hands on the Maths puzzle.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 6:00:48 pm
Shabana Azmi, Shabana Azmi maths puzzle, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shabana Azmi tweet maths puzzle, Dia Mirza Aditi Rao Hydari Shabana Azmi maths puzzle, online puzzle, onle maths puzzle, best maths puzzle, indian express Are you good at Maths? Try this puzzle posted by veteran actor Shabana Azmi. (Source: AzmiShabana/Twitter)
Not everyone is great with Maths, but that doesn’t mean a puzzle won’t pique interest on social media. In fact, the real fun lies when you start solving it, and the real answer turns out to be totally opposite of what you thought. Something very similar happened recently when veteran actor Shabana Azmi tweeted an interesting brain teaser on her Twitter handle and other celebrities started raking their brains to get the right answer.

Actor Dia Mirza and Aditi Rao Hydari were also among those who tried their hands on the Maths puzzle. With four picture-based solved puzzles, it had a missing box which followed the same pattern and Netizens had to look for the answer of the fourth one.

Check out the puzzle here.

Twitterati got together to solve the riddle, and it will be utmost fun for you to see them struggle for the right answer.

Can you guess the right answer? Tell us in the comments below.

