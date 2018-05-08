What you should NEVER say to someone suffering from a mental illness? Read these tweets

Have you also faced or seen prejudices regarding mental illness? (Source: Getty Images) Have you also faced or seen prejudices regarding mental illness? (Source: Getty Images)

When it comes to understanding mental illnesses, there is still a major misconception about it — both online and offline. Although there are many celebrities who have spoken about various mental illnesses and addressed the issue, it still has a social stigma attached to it. Focusing on the same, Hattie Gladwell decided to start a conversation on the topic.

Taking to social media, she wrote, “Quote this tweet with the most unhelpful/insensitive thing someone has said to you about your mental illness. I’ll start: One person told me I didn’t need medication, I just needed to be more motivated to cope with my mental health.” She also asked people to use the hashtag #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness to share the things they wouldn’t like to about their mental illnesses.

In no time, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on social media with many people sharing their stories. Check out her post here.

Quote this tweet with the most unhelpful/insensitive thing someone has said to you about your mental illness. I’ll start: One person told me I didn’t need medication, I just needed to be more motivated to cope with my mental health. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) May 6, 2018

Many people shared the prejudices they faced due to the stigma attached to mental health. “I have anxiety and at its most severe I saw a therapist who said to me, ‘You just worry too much’ 😑 Suffice to say, I never saw her again.”

“The first doctor I saw about my anxiety said “Well being unemployed is hard for everyone”. Like yeah but I would have had a job if it wasn’t for the fact I had that really bad anxiety,” and “’Everyone has a stressful job, I have a stressful job, what makes you think yours should be treated as better than everyone else?’” – from a therapist after my suicide attempt. I asked if he really thought that was helpful, “I’m not here to help you, you need to help yourself,” were some of the other responses to the tweet.

I have anxiety and at its most severe I saw a therapist who said to me “You just worry too much” 😑 Suffice to say, I never saw her again. pic.twitter.com/0McJn2xEWp — Lady A (@AllLadyA) May 6, 2018

Doctor: “You have a victim mentality.“

Friend 1: ”Cheer up!”

Friend 2: “What have you got to worry about?”

Many (no longer) friends *crickets* Super friends: “Just come over in your pj’s. You don’t have to talk. I’ll cook you dinner.” #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — Karen is Percivalsmum 🎨 (@percivalsmum) May 7, 2018

“Everyone has a stressful job, I have a stressful job, what makes you think yours should be treated as better than everyone else?” – from a therapist after my suicide attempt. I asked if he really thought that was helpful, “I’m not here to help you, you need to help yourself” — Joe (@joesgotcrohns) May 6, 2018

A non-medical-professional friend of mine said anyone, including me, suffering from depression just needed to exercise more. I was smack dab in the middle of a very incapacitating injury/post-op/recovery phase and wasn’t even allowed to go to the bathroom w/o supervision. — Joanie 📷 (@JoaniePhotos) May 7, 2018

Once while explaining to someone about PTSD flashbacks and triggers the reply was it’s not like no one can prove otherwise is it as it’s all in your head. I was speechless. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — Angela Dixon (@AngrySuperbird) May 6, 2018

Not to me, but my mum was feeling suicidal and went to her doctor saying she was worried she might kill herself. The doctor GENUINELY told her to “come back in three weeks and see how [she] feels then”. Luckily, the paramedics took her more seriously & she’s since recovered. — Lady A (@AllLadyA) May 6, 2018

Another one, I said Mum I’m depressed. She said you need to have some kids, you wouldn’t have time to be depressed. You’ve got too much time on your hands😳😂 — krazedkate-artist (@krazedkate) May 7, 2018

