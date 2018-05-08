What you should NEVER say to someone suffering from a mental illness? Read these tweets

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Using the hashtag #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness, many people shared the things they have often heard about mental illnesses. In no time, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on social media with many sharing their stories.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 6:46:21 pm
mental illness, misunderstood things about mental illness, types of mental illness, what is mental illness, mental illness discussion on twitter, twitter stories, indian express, indian express news Have you also faced or seen prejudices regarding mental illness? (Source: Getty Images)
When it comes to understanding mental illnesses, there is still a major misconception about it — both online and offline. Although there are many celebrities who have spoken about various mental illnesses and addressed the issue, it still has a social stigma attached to it. Focusing on the same, Hattie Gladwell decided to start a conversation on the topic.

Taking to social media, she wrote, “Quote this tweet with the most unhelpful/insensitive thing someone has said to you about your mental illness. I’ll start: One person told me I didn’t need medication, I just needed to be more motivated to cope with my mental health.” She also asked people to use the hashtag #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness to share the things they wouldn’t like to about their mental illnesses.

In no time, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on social media with many people sharing their stories. Check out her post here.

Many people shared the prejudices they faced due to the stigma attached to mental health. “I have anxiety and at its most severe I saw a therapist who said to me, ‘You just worry too much’ 😑 Suffice to say, I never saw her again.”

“The first doctor I saw about my anxiety said “Well being unemployed is hard for everyone”. Like yeah but I would have had a job if it wasn’t for the fact I had that really bad anxiety,” and “’Everyone has a stressful job, I have a stressful job, what makes you think yours should be treated as better than everyone else?’” – from a therapist after my suicide attempt. I asked if he really thought that was helpful, “I’m not here to help you, you need to help yourself,” were some of the other responses to the tweet.

Have you also faced or seen prejudices regarding mental illnesses? Tell us in the comments below.

