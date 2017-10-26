Xiaomi sold 4 million smartphones in festival month in India, claims company

For Xiaomi, which is now the second largest smartphone vendor in India according to IDC, Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been its bestselling device here. For Xiaomi, which is now the second largest smartphone vendor in India according to IDC, Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been its bestselling device here.

Xiaomi claims to have sold more than four million smartphones in India in a month, thanks to Diwali sales on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to Facebook to reveal that Xiaomi over four million Xiaomi smartphones were sold across online platforms as well as offline partners from September 20 to October 19. Additionally, the company claims that over a million products were shipped on company’s online portal Mi.com, during the same period.

Notably, Xiaomi offered deals and discounts on a number of its products during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day as well as Amazon’s Great India Sale. Xiaomi devices were also available across company’s partner platforms, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Tata Cliq, Paytm mall, and large format retailers.

“Coming back to Diwali, Xiaomi was the #1 brand on Flipkart & Amazon during their and we shipped over a million products on mi.com! Share this post, and one lucky person will get a Mi A1, flagship dual camera phone,” wrote Jain in a Facebook post.

For Xiaomi, which is now the second largest smartphone vendor in India according to IDC, Redmi Note 4 smartphone has been its bestselling device here. The company claims to have shipped 5 million units of the phone in six months, and the data includes from January 23 to July 23.

The Chinese smartphone player has also benefited from expanding its offline retail presence in India. Earlier Xiaomi’s phones were limited to online space only, but in the last few months Redmi phones are steadily available in offline stores in India as well.

Express Investigation

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd