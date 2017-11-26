Xiaomi reduces prices of Mi accessories after GST cut; here’s the full list

Xiaomi cuts prices on Mi accessories after the implementation of GST in India. (Image credit: Xiaomi) Xiaomi cuts prices on Mi accessories after the implementation of GST in India. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has reduced the prices of its accessories, including powerbanks, chargers and cases, after the implementation of the Good and Services Tax (GST) in India. Manu Jain, VP and MD Xiaomi India, made the announcement on Twitter saying that the money saved in supply chain efficiency, cost cutting, or tax benefits was being passed on to customers. The new comes shortly after the company opened its third factory in the country that is dedicated to manufacture power banks.

“GST council announced a GST rate cut and it’s time we pass on the benefits to our beloved Mi Fans. Now you can get your favorite accessory at the price you have been dreaming of”, the company wrote on its Mi community forums.

Some of the accessories that have got the price include, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 which is now available for Rs 1099, down from the original price of Rs 1199. Similarly, the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank Pro can be purchased for Rs 1499, down from Rs 1599. The 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 is available for Rs 1999, which was earlier priced at Rs 2199. The Mi Business Backpack has received a price cut of Rs 200 and now costs Rs 1299.

The Mi Charger is available for Rs 399, down from its original price of Rs 349. Even the Mi Car Charger is getting cheaper. It now costs Rs 699, down from Rs 799. Additionally, the 2-in-1 USB Cable is available for Rs 249, a reduction of Rs 50. It was earlier priced at Rs 299. The Mi USB Fan which was earlier priced at Rs 249, is now available for Rs 229. The prices of cases and screen protectors have been reduced. At the time of writing, the revised prices are applicable only on Mi.com/in.

Xiaomi is one of the most transparent companies in the world. Any money saved in supply chain efficiency, cost cutting, or tax benefits – is passed on to our #MiFans! In light of recent GST rate cut, we are delighted to pass on the benefit to you on our multiple accessories 😇pic.twitter.com/QKd96xRlVp — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 24, 2017

Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi Power Bank 2i in India. It will come in two variants: 20,000mAh and 10,000mAh. The former one is priced at Rs 799 in India, while the latter one will cost Rs 1499. The company’s Mi Power Band 2i will be ‘Made in India’ at the company’s newly setup plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

