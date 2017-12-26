Xiaomi Mi Service Order Status feature launched in India: Here’s how it works

Mi Service Order Status feature: Now track your phone’s repair status online without any hassles. Mi Service Order Status feature: Now track your phone’s repair status online without any hassles.

Xiaomi has launched the all-new Mi Service Order Status feature on Mi.com. It’s a new way to track your phone’s repair status online without any hassles. Manu Jain, Xiaomi’s Vice President and India MD, took to Twitter to announce the new Mi Service Order Status feature.

“You usually call the service center executive to know the status of your device given for repair. Now with the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Here’s how to track your phone’s repair status online

• The whole process is easy to understand. All you need to visit Xiaomi’s official repair site and users need to enter your contact number, order number, service number, IMEI number, or serial number.

• Once you put all your details in the relevant filed, hit ‘Confirm’ button which will send a one time password (OTP) to your registered mobile number.

• Now enter the one time password and click on ‘Submit’. You will get the status of your service order along with the details of your device.

Xiaomi explains the service status of the device might be displayed in the following terms:

Under inspection – Your device is being checked

Work in progress – Your device is getting repaired

Ready for delivery – Your device is repaired and is ready to be delivered

Delivered – You have accepted the delivery of your device

Cancelled – Your service order is cancelled

Mi Fans! Happy to introduce the all-new Mi Service Order Status feature on http://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ. With this feature, you can easily track the status of your device’s repair status online and in real time! Visit http://t.co/5EnJJDvAgG to know more! pic.twitter.com/Ui43XmWqsK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 26, 2017

The idea behind the Mi Service Order Status feature is to simplify the after-sale process. Calling customer care representative can be a tiring experience, and we bet each one of you have worst customer service horror stories to share. With the new Mi Service Order Status feature, customers will able to access information and responses in real-time. This is also a better way to improve the quality of service centers in the country. Users do not accept mediocre service support and a fast growing brand like Xiaomi can’t afford to ignore the demands of its customers at this point.

