Mobile data traffic in India to grow 11 times by 2023: Ericsson

The total mobile data traffic in India is set to grow 11 times – from the current 1.3 Exabytes (EB) of data per month to 14 Exabytes (EB) – by 2023, according to the November edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. The report also estimates that monthly data usage per smartphone in India to increase 5 times, from 3.9 GB currently, to 18 GB per month. By the end of Q3 2017, the report has found 1.185 billion smartphone registrations in India.

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson has estimated that by 2023, the world will have 1 billion 5G mobile broadband subscriptions. The company has planned its first commercial 5G networks to start from 2019. In the early stages, the broadband service would target markets like the US, South Korea, Japan, and China. By 2023, the company claims that the technology will be used by 20 per cent of the world’s population.

The latest statistics released by the company also show that mobile data traffic growth across regions, which is being supported by increased video consumption. Among various audiences, Ericsson says that the 15-24 age group watches 2.5 times more videos than those above 45. Across regions, the highest average data used per smartphone was recorded by North America. By the end of 2017, the continent consumes more than 7GB data per month.

On LTE technology, Ericsson states that it will dominate smartphones by the end of 2017. The company has said that Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services are available in 125 networks across 60 nations. According to estimates, 5.5 billion VoLTE subscriptions are expected by 2023, which would cover more than 80 per cent of the globe’s combined LTE and 5G subscriptions. Among VoLTE-enabled devices, the company has also included smartwatches.

