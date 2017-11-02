Witty Games launches In-Between and RummyKing for Android, iOS

Witty Games, a part of the Head Infotech group, has introduced two social casino games, In-Between and RummyKing. Witty Games, a part of the Head Infotech group, has introduced two social casino games, In-Between and RummyKing.

Witty Games, part of the Head Infotech group, has introduced two social casino games In-Between and RummyKing for smartphone users. Users can play for free, and can consider in-app purchase deals to enhance gameplay. The apps are available on both Android and iOS, to enable gameplay on the go.

In-Between is an 3-card game with a blend of Indian flash. The user can win special jackpots on 3rd card play, where users can draw, fold or hold. Players get to win if the card they choose is in between the lowest and highest cards drawn. The casino table-like interface gives players options of interchangeable dealers, multiplayer settings and private tables with buddies.

RummyKing is a newer version of the 13-card Indian Rummy. In this game, players can use tactical powers. This multi-level game allows players to challenge other live players across the world, and unlock achievements for every league and challenge cleared. Players can own bonuses in multiplayer mode, and live mode with friends, where the app offers hourly and daily bonuses for regular gameplay.

“We are excited to foray into a new vertical through Witty Games. While RummyKing is an upgrade to the various free play rummy games in the market, In-Between is a game that we conceptualized and customized in-house which reinforces our belief that there is plenty of room for innovation in this space. Witty Games will continue to innovate and build localized Indian games that will be launched soon”, said Deepak Gullapalli, CEO, Head Infotech India Private Limited.

