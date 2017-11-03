WhatsApp is now back up after global outage, was down in India too

Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp faced an outage. Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp faced an outage.

WhatsApp is now back for users after a brief outage in the afternoon of November 3. According to downdetecor.com, 46 per cent users complained of problems with the connection while 41 per cent reported issues with sending or receiving messages. About 12 per cent WhatsApp had problems with ‘Last seen’ feature of the service.

WhatsApp is yet to release an official statement on the outage. Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to complain about problems with the messaging service. “First we open WhatsApp, then we open Twitter to know if #whatsappdown is for everyone,” wrote a Twitter user. “Whatsapp is down, I repeat Whatsapp is down,” tweeted out another user.

Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp faced an outage. The Facebook-owned company was down globally early September as well, with users reporting problems accessing the app. In May, WhatsApp was down for a few hours in all parts of the world including Malaysia to Spain, Germany and some other European countries. Severely affected countries included Belgium, the Netherlands, and Britain.

