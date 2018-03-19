Vodafone’s Rs 21 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited 3G/4G data: Here are details. Vodafone’s Rs 21 prepaid recharge pack offers unlimited 3G/4G data: Here are details.

Vodafone has announced a new budget prepaid data pack, which will give customers unlimited 4G/3G data for a period of one hour at a price of just Rs 21. Vodafone’s new offer is to counter rival Reliance Jio’s budget prepaid offer of Rs 19, which comes with 150MB of 4G data. However, Reliance Jio’s plan is also bundled with unlimited voice calls, 20 SMS messages along with access to Jio’s suite of apps and a longer validity of one day.

Vodafone’s pack does not include free unlimited calling, and is listed under the Internet packs. This is one of the budget options in the prepaid category, offering its customers unlimited data at Rs 21, though it is limited to just one hour. Users can activate the plan by just dialing *444*21# from their Vodafone prepaid number. Vodafone’s plan has the edge in terms of data and is targeting prepaid users, who want unlimited data at a budget price. However, Jio’s pack has the advantage of including free voice calls, SMS as well.

In contrast, Airtel is offering 1GB of 3G/4GB data to customers with its prepaid pack at a a price of Rs 49. Airtel’s Rs 21 prepaid pack offers national roaming benefit for 90 days with roaming outgoing and incoming calls being charged at 60 paise per minute.

Vodafone in March also launched a new Rs 299 prepaid recharge with 1GB of 2G data per day coupled with unlimited voice calls, which includes local, roaming, STD and a total validity of 56 days. The pack is for 2G network and also includes 100 SMS free. Both Vodafone and Airtel increased their 1GB daily data packs to 1.4GB after Jio increased 1.5GB and 2GB per day data packs for prepaid customers.

