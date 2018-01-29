Vodafone’s Rs 198 prepaid recharge to now offer 1.4GB daily data

Vodafone’s Rs 198 prepaid recharge offer will now come with 1.4GB of 3G or 4G data per day for a total period of 28 days. Vodafone’s Rs 198 prepaid recharge offer will now come with 1.4GB of 3G or 4G data per day for a total period of 28 days.

After Airtel and Reliance Jio both revamped their data plans to offer more than 1GB daily data to customers for under Rs 200, Vodafone has now joined the list. Vodafone’s Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan will now come with 1.4GB of 3G or 4G data per day for a total period of 28 days. Vodafone’s plan earlier offered customers 1GB daily data. With Reliance Jio increasing the daily data limits on its plans, Airtel and Vodafone have been forced to revamp their plans as well.

According to the Vodafone recharge website, where the new details are reflected, the plan will continue to come with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It will also offer 100 SMS/day free within India for all customers. The plan’s total data offer will be 39.2GB for the validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone also has a plan for Rs 199 listed on the website with the same daily data and unlimited calls offer. The Rs 199 prepaid recharge from Vodafone comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, clubbed with 100 SMS per day and 1.4GB of daily data (both 4G and 3G included) for a period of 28 days. However, Vodafone’s Rs 399 plan continues to remain at 1GB daily data with 70 days validity.

In comparison’s Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid recharge now has a validity of 84 days and 1.5GB daily data. Rival Jio is also offering 1.5GB daily data to customers at Rs 149, while the Rs 198 recharge now comes with 2GB data per day. Both have validity of 28 days and come with unlimited free calls and 100 SMS free per day.

Coming to Airtel, the company’s Rs 199 plan also offers 1.4GB data per day like Vodafone. The plan also includes free unlimited voice calls, local, STD and roaming along with free 100 SMS per day. Both Airtel and Vodafone have a fair usage policy on voice calls as well with daily limit of 250 minutes and weekly limits of 1000 minutes.

