Vodafone VoLTE goes live in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat: Here’s how to activate

Vodafone 4G VoLTE calling goes live in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat: Here’s how to check if your device is compatible. (Image source: Reuters) Vodafone 4G VoLTE calling goes live in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat: Here’s how to check if your device is compatible. (Image source: Reuters)

Vodafone’s VoLTE, which stands for Voice over Long Term Evolution technology, has now gone live in the Delhi-NCR circle, Gujarat and Mumbai. However, in Gujarat VOLTE is currently available only in the cities of Ahmedabad and Surat. Also Vodafone’s VoLTE will be compatible with a limited number of devices for now. The list includes devices from Nokia, Xiaomi, Huawei’s Honor, Samsung and OnePlus. Vodafone’s service is limited to a few models from these brands.

In order to check for Vodafone VoLTE and whether it is compatible with your smartphone, just go to Vodafone.in/VoLTE. Here scroll down and check if your smartphone’s name is reflected. If your mobile’s model name is reflected, and you are based in the Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat or Mumbai, then you should be able to use VoLTE once you activate the service.

Users will need to update the smartphone with latest software provided by their handset manufacturer. Some manufacturers push out VoLTE support in new updates, so this is why it is best to make sure you have installed the latest software version. Those with a 4G SIM will get a verification that VoLTE voice calling feature has been enabled on the smartphone.

In iOS users can go to Settings -> Mobile Data -> Mobile Data Options -> Enable 4G ->Voice & Data. However, Apple iPhones are not supported on Vodafone VoLTE for now. In Android users will have to go to Settings -> Mobile networks -> Turn on VoLTE call. In case of any assistance, users can dial 198.

The list of Vodafone VoLTE compatible devices is as follows. From Nokia it includes Nokia 5 and Nokia 8, while OnePlus 3, 3T and OnePlus 5 and 5T are all supported. In Xiaomi, the Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2 are supported, while Huawei Honor’s View 10, Honor 9i, Honor 7X and Honor 8 Pro are all supported. Finally in Samsung, Vodafone VoLTE is supported on Galaxy C9 Pro and Galaxy J7 Nxt.

With Vodafone VoLTE, users will be able to experience High Definition (HD) voice calls with superior quality as it relies on the 4G LTE network for calls. Vodafone says it will allow for simultaneous Voice and 4G LTE Data. Of course with a VoLTE network users will not be able to turn off the data on their phone, because that would also result in loss of voice connectivity, unlike older networks. Rival Reliance Jio’s network is entirely dependent on 4G VoLTE.

