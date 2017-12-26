Vodafone to launch 4G VoLTE services from January 2018

Vodafone said it will roll out voice over LTE (VoLTE) 4G service from January next month. Vodafone said it will roll out voice over LTE (VoLTE) 4G service from January next month.

Telecom operator Vodafone India today said it will roll out voice over LTE (VoLTE) 4G service from January.

“The introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our Data Strong Network,” Sunil Sood, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone India, said in a statement.

In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time. Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio was the first firm to start VoLTE service which facilitate phone calls using Internet protocol. Airtel started rolling out VoLTE in the

second half of 2017. Idea Cellular has also announced that it will start VoLTE service in 2018.

The cost of providing voice calls in 4G VoLTE technology is estimated to be far cheaper than using traditional networks like 2G or 3G. “Vodafone 4G customers will experience VoLTE at no additional charges. All they need is a handset supporting Vodafone VoLTE and a 4G SIM,” the statement

In another news, Vodafone has launched two new plans worth Rs 198 and Rs 229 for prepaid customers. Both plans offer unlimited voice calls for 28 days, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB 4G per day. Both plans are available across Vodafone’s 4G circles. The new plans from Vodafone should be seen as an attempt to compete with Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year 2018 offer.

With inputs from tech Desk

