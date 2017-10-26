Vodafone Rs 69 SuperWeek plan launched: Unlimited calling, 500MB data, and more

Under this Vodafone SuperWeek plan, people will get unlimited local and STD calls to any network along with 500MB data on a recharge of Rs 69. Under this Vodafone SuperWeek plan, people will get unlimited local and STD calls to any network along with 500MB data on a recharge of Rs 69.

Vodafone has rolled out a new SuperWeek plan worth Rs 69, offering users unlimited calling and data. Under this Vodafone SuperWeek plan, people will get unlimited local and STD calls to any network along with 500MB data on a recharge of Rs 69. Validity is seven days. Vodafone’s latest SuperWeek plan isn’t a one-time offer as users can make unlimited repeat purchases of the pack.

“We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. With SuperWeek, the key objective is to offer a pocket friendly and affordable unlimited plan that will appeal to all prepaid consumers. This plan will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said.

Of course, Vodafone’s SuperWeek plans are aimed at users who would like data or voice calls for a short period of time. The telecom giant has a couple of other tariff vouchers under its SuperWeek plans category as well. For example, Vodafone’s Rs 49 SuperWeek plan gives users unlimited local and STD calls on the network with 250 MB data for 4G smartphone users.

Additionally Vodafone SuperWeek at Rs 89 gives users talk-time benefits of 100 minutes to other networks. Vodafone has two SuperWeek Voice+Data plans, worth Rs 52 and Rs 87. Users can recharge with Rs 52 to get unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone local and national voice calls as well 4G/3G data. Recharging with Rs 87 will give users unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone calls plus 100 Vodafone to other operator minutes as well as data. Vodafone SuperWeek plans come with a validity of seven days.

