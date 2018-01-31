Vodafone Rs 349, Rs 458 and Rs 509 recharge plans now offer more daily data

After Reliance and Airtel, Vodafone has now revamped its Rs 349, Rs 458 and Rs 509 plans to offer more daily data to customers. After Reliance and Airtel, Vodafone has now revamped its Rs 349, Rs 458 and Rs 509 plans to offer more daily data to customers.

Vodafone has revamped its Rs 349, Rs 458 and Rs 509 plans to offer more daily data to customers. The telecom player had recently increased the daily data limit on its Rs 198 and Rs 199 plan to 1.4GB per day after rivals Airtel and Jio did the same. While Jio is offering 1.5GB and 2GB daily data across prepaid recharges to customers, Airtel increased the daily data limit to 1.4GB on its Rs 199, Rs 448 and Rs 509 prepaid plans.

Vodafone’s online recharge website is now reflecting the new data limits on the plans. The Rs 349 plan will now offer 2.5GB of data per day along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. The plan does not include free 100 SMS per day. The 2.5GB data per day is valid for 4G and 3G and the total validity of the recharge is for 28 days.

The Rs 458 prepaid plan from Vodafone will now offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India bundled with 1.4 GB of 4G/3G data per day. The plan is valid for 84 days and includes 100 SMS per day as well. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge is 117.6 GB. Finally, Vodafone’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge has also been revamped to offer 1.4GB data per day. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls (local, roaming, STD) and 100 SMS free per day for India. The plan’s total validity is 90 days, which means the total data offered is 126GB.

In comparison, Airtel is offering 1.4GB data on its Rs 448 and Rs 509 plan as well. The Airtel plans also includes free unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 448 plan on Airtel’s network has a validity of 82 days, while the higher Rs 509 prepaid recharge will be valid for 90 days. Meanwhile, Jio has a Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer, which gives users 1.5 GB daily data for 84 days bundled with free unlimited calls, SMS. It also has a Rs 398 prepaid plan with 2GB data, though validity is 70 days. Under this plan, users get 140GB data in total.

