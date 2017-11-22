Vodafone Rs 199 recharge offer: This prepaid plan gives unlimited calls, 1GB data

Vodafone has rolled out a new Rs 199 plan for its prepaid users. It offers unlimited all local and STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. Vodafone has rolled out a new Rs 199 plan for its prepaid users. It offers unlimited all local and STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days.

Vodafone has rolled out a new Rs 199 plan for its prepaid users. It offers unlimited all local and STD calls along with 1GB 4G/3G data for 28 days. Do note that Vodafone is not giving 1GB data per days, but it is for the entire 28 days validity period.

Vodafone will charge 30 paisa per minute for the rest of seven days period to people who use more than 1000 local or STD minutes in any period of consecutive seven days. Under this plan, users will be charged at 30 paisa per minute post exhaustion of 250 minutes in a day. Additionally, people calling more than 300 unique numbers in a week, will be charged at 30 paisa per minute for the remaining validity.

In comparison, Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 plan offers much more data for 28 days. Jio’s Rs 149 plan gives users 2GB data in total. The plan has a validity of 28 days in prepaid and comes with unlimited voice calls (local and STD included) along with unlimited SMS (300 limit per day). However, the amount of data at 4G speeds will only be 2GB, and speeds will reduce to 64Kbps post exhaustion. Rival Aircel has similar Rs 199 plan which gives prepaid users unlimited calls and 1GB data for 28 days at Rs 199.

With the entry of Reliance Jio in telecom sector, data war in India has become more intense. Companies like Vodafone, Airtel, Idea, Aircel, etc have resorted to aggressive data pricing, benefiting users. For now, Jio’s tariffs remain one of the cheapest in the country, with rivals trying to counter the same with new offerings.

