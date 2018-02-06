Vodafone RED Basic and Traveler R postpaid plans now offer 10GB more data: Here are the details

Vodafone’s RED Basic and RED Traveler-R plans now give 10GB more data to users, while the RED Traveler-M plan offers 5GB more data. Vodafone’s RED Basic and RED Traveler-R plans now give 10GB more data to users, while the RED Traveler-M plan offers 5GB more data.

Vodafone RED postpaid plans have been revised to offer up to 10GB more data. The company’s RED Basic and RED Traveler-R plans give users 10GB extra data, while the company’s RED Traveler-M plan now offers 5GB more data. Vodafone is also giving Rs 100 waiver for six months with the RED Traveler-R pack. This is a limited period offer.

To give a perspective, Vodafone RED-Basic plan of Rs 399 previously offered 10GB data, which has been revised to give users a total of 20GB. Vodafone RED Traveler-R plan of Rs 499 data offering has been increased from 20GB to 30GB. The company will now give a total of 40GB data with RED Traveler-M plan of Rs 699, instead of 35GB previously.

All Vodafone RED plan users get unlimited local, STD and national roaming along with free incoming and outgoing national roaming, 100 free local and national SMS as well as carry forward data facility. Up to 200GB data can be accumulated to carry forward.

All Vodafone RED plan users except those on RED Basic plan get free subscription to MAGZTER for up to 12 months. People can choose from over 4000 magazines. Vodafone’s RED Shield Device Security offer that protects user’s smartphones from theft and damage, can also be availed by these users.

Rival Airtel has revamped its Infinity postpaid plans as well to offer double data along with free unlimited calls. Airtel has revised the data offerings on its popular postpaid plans, starting from Rs 399 going up all the way to Rs 1199. All postpaid Infinity plans from Airtel include unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls as well as outgoing roaming calls.

