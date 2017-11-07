Vodafone offers data roll over on select RED postpaid plans, free Netflix subscription included

Vodafone has divided the RED postpaid plans into three types- RED Traveler, RED International, and RED Signature. Vodafone has divided the RED postpaid plans into three types- RED Traveler, RED International, and RED Signature.

Vodafone has added new tariff plans for its postpaid subscribers under its ‘Vodafone RED’ offer. The operator says its new set of RED postpaid plans offers “unprecedented telecom and value added benefits”. Vodafone has divided the RED postpaid plans into three types- RED Traveler, RED International, and RED Signature. All these postpaid plans will be available to consumers from November 8, but not slated for launch in the following telecom circles – Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. With its new RED postpaid plans, Vodafone has tried to match up Airtel’s ‘myPlan Infinity’ postpaid plans.

Vodafone RED Traveler plans

The all-new Vodafone RED Traveler plans offer unlimited calling including local, STD calls, and national roaming, along with 100 SMSes for the entire billing. These plans also offer a subscription to a boutique of apps such as Vodafone Play, Magzter, and RED SHIELD.

The Rs 499 plan gives 20GB data, the Rs 699 plan offers 35GB data, and the Rs 999 plan gets you 50GB data. Under the Rs 999 plan, a 12 month subscription of Netflix is also included.

Vodafone RED International plans

Under RED International, the telecom company is offering three plans of Rs 1299, Rs 1699, and Rs 1999. As evident, these plans are specially targeted at frequent, international flyers. The Rs 1299 monthly plan offers 75GB data, 100 SMSes, and free 100 ISD minutes. Meanwhile, the Rs 1699 plan offers 100GB data, 100 SMS, and free 100 ISD minutes. The Rs 1999 plan offers 125GB data, 100 SMSes, and free 200 minutes ISD minutes. All Vodafone RED International plans include a free subscription to Netflix. The free ISD minutes are valid for the US, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Vodafone RED Signature plans

At the moment, there’s only one plan under Vodafone RED Signature. The Rs 2999 plan gives the postpaid user 200GB data, 200 SMSes, and free 200 ISD minutes.

In addition, Vodafone has announced a data roll over scheme, which essentially allows subscribers to carry forward unused data. The data roll over scheme is similar to Airtel’s postpaid data roll over promise. Users should note that the data roll over scheme is limited to 200GB. Also, all the plans are eligible for RED Together, with guaranteed savings up to 20 per cent on total rentals and a host of other benefits.

