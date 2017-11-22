Vodafone offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls at Rs 349: Here are the details

Vodafone’s new Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day and unlimited local and STD calls for a period of 28 days. Vodafone’s new Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day and unlimited local and STD calls for a period of 28 days.

Vodafone has come up with a new prepaid plan to counter both Reliance Jio and Airtel. The telco’s new prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day and unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days.

Under the Rs 349 plan, Vodafone is offering 1.5GB 4G/3G data per day. The network operator is also offering unlimited local and STD calls to any number and free roaming as well. The pack is valid for the period of 28 days. However, it is to be noted that there is a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week on outgoing calls. Those who would like to opt for this plan will also get a free subscription to Vodafone Play.

Vodafone’s Rs 349 plan will compete neck to neck with Airtel’s Rs 349 plan, which also offers 1.5GB of data per day with unlimited local and STD calls. Users also get free outgoing national roaming and free SMS (limited to 100/day). The plan is valid for 28 days.

This is the third time in a month Vodafone has added a new prepaid plan to take on the competition. Earlier this month, Vodafone added two new prepaid plans. The Rs 458 and Rs 509 prepaid plans come with the promise of unlimited calling, free SMS and 1GB of data per day. The former plan is valid for 70 days, while the latter one will last a total of 84 days.

Meanwhile, the total number of mobile subscribers in India has reached a total of 953.80 million in October 2017, according to a report by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Airtel has occupied the top position with over 258.20 million subscribers, followed by Vodafone with 208.32 million subscribers, while Idea Cellular stood at 190.87 million subscribers. Reliance Jio was fourth with a total subscriber base of 132.68 million.

