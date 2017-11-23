UC Browser app with updated settings now back on Google Play Store

UC Browser is one of the most popular browser in India with over 100 million base in the country, bigger base than Google Chrome. UC Browser is one of the most popular browser in India with over 100 million base in the country, bigger base than Google Chrome.

After being taken down from Google Play Store for over a week, UCWeb said in a press statement that a new version of its UC Browser is now available on the Play Store. China-based UC Browser was accused of running misleading campaigns, which the company later denied. The app was temporarily removed from Google Play Store for seven days starting November 13.

According to the company, “certain setting of UC Browser is not in line with Google’s policy” which led to its removal from Play Store. The new version is available for users with updated technical settings strictly in line with Google Play’s policy, the company said in a statement.

“Over the last 5 years we have been committed to providing flawless & secure browsing experience to our consumers in India and with 100 million monthly active users, we are taking rapid strides forward. During the brief absence of UC Browser on Play Store, we continued to meticulously check our technical settings while also witnessing an uninterrupted passion of our users for the product, who looked upon the alternative version, UC Browser Mini, and made it to the top of ‘Free Apps’ category on the Play Store,” Young Li, Head-International Business Department at Alibaba Mobile Business Group said in a press statement.

“Over the last few quarters, UCWeb has moved from being just a mobile browser company to a content aggregation and distribution platform focused on news and entertainment content in India, through its platforms UC Browser and UC News. UCWeb envisions itself as powerful as Google and Facebook and aims to bring the global mobile internet to an era of ‘GUF’ (Google, UCWeb, and Facebook),” Li added.

UC Browser is one of the most popular browser in India with over 100 million base in the country, followed by Google Chrome. The company claims to have a users base share of 45 per cent in terms of Internet usage on mobile platform. UC Browser has crossed with over 500 million downloads globally.

