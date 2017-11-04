UberACCESS and uberASSIST launched for senior citizens, people with accessibility needs

Uber, in a press statement said that all uberACCESS and uberASSIST drivers have been trained and certified by Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre (DEOC). (Image Source: Uber) Uber, in a press statement said that all uberACCESS and uberASSIST drivers have been trained and certified by Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre (DEOC). (Image Source: Uber)

Uber has partnered with Mphasis to launch uberACCESS and uberASSIST vehicles in India to offer rides for senior citizens and people with accessibility needs. uberACCESS, which is available in Bengaluru, offers 50 retrofitted vehicles that come with heightened roof and hydraulic wheelchair lift on-demand. uberASSIST, on the other hand, is a fleet of 500 vehicles that provide additional assistance to those who need it. It can accommodate most foldable wheelchairs.

Uber, in a press statement said that all uberACCESS and uberASSIST drivers have been trained and certified by Diversity and Equal Opportunity Centre (DEOC).

“At Uber, we believe in creating transportation options that fit every rider’s need. The launch of uberASSIST and uberACCESS furthers our efforts in this direction. We are excited to partner with, and thank, Mphasis for playing a key role in helping us bring this idea to life. We aim to make these services available in more cities across the country,” Amit Jain, President, Uber India and South Asia said.

uberACCESS vehicles have four-point tie-down straps to secure the wheelchair to the floor. Another unique feature of uberACCESS is that these vehicles have a rear-entry. This means that riders face forward when they’re travelling.

Rides can track their ride real time and share ETA with friends and family. To book uberASSIST or uberACCESS in Bengaluru, users will need to open the Uber app and enter destination. Next, slide right and select uberASSIST or uberACCESS. Finally, confirm pick-up location and request ride.

