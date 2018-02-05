TVS NTORQ 125 scooter with Smart features: From Maps to parking locator, here’s what it offers

TVS NTORQ 125 is the company’s first Bluetooth-enabled scooter powered by the company’s SmartXonnect technology platform. TVS NTORQ 125 is the company’s first Bluetooth-enabled scooter powered by the company’s SmartXonnect technology platform.

TVS NTORQ 125 is the company’s first Bluetooth-enabled scooter powered by the company’s SmartXonnect technology platform. The scooter has a fully digital speedometer and once connected via Bluetooth, the speedometer on NTRQ 125 displays turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call notifications, average speed, helmet notification, and more for the rider.

Vinay Harne, President NPI, TVS Motor Company told the indianexpress.com that the display TVS has used on the NTORQ 125 is not a TFT one, but a regular LCD screen, which is adaptive at night. “The display uses dot matrix to show navigation arrows, text including call and message notification, etc. The display is adaptive at night. We’re using regular LCD display and some portion of it is converted to dot matrix. In this speedometer, you only get arrows while navigation, and not the complete map though,” he explained.

TVS has partnered with MapMyIndia to show turn-by-turn navigation, and the company says Google Maps integration is coming soon. “The display shows turn-by-turn navigation and if you miss a turn, it shows rerouting, the way a mobile phone does. So it does tell the rider what to do. Of course, we’ll have higher versions of the app, depending on what customers like,” Harne said.

Those who buy the new TVS scooter will have to download and install the company’s NTORQ app to start using the services. The app is currently available for Android users and it works for phones running Android 4.4 KitKat versions or above. On a possible iOS version, Harne did not give a specific timeline on when it will be rolled out, but promised it is on the way.

When it comes to incoming calls or messages, the speedometer only displays names of the people who are calling or have sent a message to the rider’s phone. The entire message is not displayed; instead there is a simple notification saying, “Message from *name of the sender*.” A rider can disconnect calls via the speedometer itself. TVS NTORQ 125 will also give users access to Do Not Disturb (DND) features. This once enabled will send cutomised messages to the person who is calling.

Another useful feature is app-enabled parking locator. “Once you park your vehicle somewhere, the app will save your last parked location. You can check for the location of your vehicle on the mobile phone’s map. It does not yet show whether parking is available at a certain location, but the feature will come in future versions,” Harne explained. The scooter reminds users to wear a helmet as well.

TVS plans more features for its SmartXonnect platform. “In the next stage, users will be able to do service booking for their scooter from the app itself. Other features planned are alerts about nearest gas station, nearest service station, etc,” he said.

“The app doesn’t store data, but it sources the navigation through a map. So if you want to know where you traveled, then it will show the last trip you took. We’ve got certain characteristics that are displayed like peak acceleration, fastest lap time if you are on a race track, fastest time from point A to point B, and more,” explained Harne.

The company plans to produce 200,000 units of this scooter in India in the first year and is confident they will all be sold out. TVS is targeting age groups between 18-25 years with its new smart scooters, and this would include those on their first jobs, college students, etc. With an ex-showroom price (Delhi) of Rs 58,750, the scooter will be available in a matte finish in yellow, green, red and white colour options.

