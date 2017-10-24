TRAI wants telecom networks to 40 per cent carbon emissions cut by 2023

Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended 40 per cent carbon emission reduction in telecom network by 2022-23 with base year being 2011-12. (File Photo) Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended 40 per cent carbon emission reduction in telecom network by 2022-23 with base year being 2011-12. (File Photo)

Telecom regulator TRAI today recommended 40 per cent carbon emission reduction in telecom network by 2022-23 with base year being 2011-12. The regulator has also suggested that the government should pass all the benefits granted under various schemes for using renewable energy technologies to telecom operators.

“The target for reduction in carbon emission be set as 30 per cent by year 2019-20 taking base year as 2011-12 and 40 per cent by the year 2022-23. The targets should be reviewed in the year 2022-23,” TRAI said in its recommendation to the Department of Telecom on approach towards sustainable telecommunications.

The Telecom Regulatory Authoritry of India (TRAI) has given target of 5 per cent by the year 2012-2013, 8 per cent

by the year 2014-2015, 12 per cent by the year 2016-2017 and 17 per cent by the year 2018-2019 for carbon emission

reduction. The regulator said that since the 2017-18 is ongoing, there should be target given for carbon emission reduction in next 3–4 years and after which the recommendations and targets could be reviewed.

As per the recommendation, if implemented by the DoT, the report of carbon footprint of telecom operators should be submitted annually within 45 days after March of every year. “The first report of the carbon footprint for the base year 2011-12 as per revised formula should be submitted within 3 months from the date of issue of the directions/instructions by DoT,” the regulator said.

TRAI has recommended that the telecom operators should voluntarily adopt the renewable energy technology (RET)

solutions, energy efficient equipments and high capacity fast charging storage solutions etc to meet the target for

reduction of carbon footprint. It has also suggested that the electricity generated by the RET solutions funded or maintained by the telecom operators should be subtracted from overall carbon emission of the company, irrespective of its use.

