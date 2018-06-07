Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Top five alternatives around Rs 10,000 in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is launched in India for a price starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is launched in India for a price starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model

Xiaomi today launched its latest selfie-centric smartphone from the Y-series, the Redmi Y2 in India. The Redmi Y2 is priced starting at Rs 9999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM version. The highlight of the smartphone is its 16MP selfie camera that boasts of AI features. The front-facing camera also comes with a dedicated LED flash to click good selfies in low light condition. Among other aspects, the Redmi Y2 carries a tall 5.99-inch IPS HD+ LCD panel with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The phone has dual camera arrangement on the rear side packing a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The secondary camera is meant to add depth to an image, blurring the background in real-time. The smartphone looks very similar to the Redmi Note 5 series, however, it doesn’t have a metal body. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC, the same processor found inside a Redmi Note 5.

The Redmi Y2 specifications sheet look fairly decent on paper. The smartphone checks a few required boxes for its price. However, there are a few alternatives available in the market that boast better design, processing hardware, battery backup and come for a price nearly similar to the Redmi Y2 or better. We have put together a list of some of the best alternatives that you can pick for a price around Rs 10,000. Take a look.

Redmi Note 5 [3GB RAM/32GB] (Rs 9999)

Xiaomi brought the affordable Redmi Note 5 earlier this year with fair upgrades in terms of design, camera and display. Unlike the previous iteration, the Redmi Note 5 came with a tall 18:9 display with narrow bezels. Xiaomi enhanced the camera as well. Compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 offers better colours and refined details. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 flaunts a 5.99-inch full HD+ screen (2160 x 1080 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio to offer more room to browse content. It has a pixel density of 403ppi. The screen has added Gorilla Glass and 2.5D glass protection.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

As for the camera, it features a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor that manages to deliver decent all-round performance. It has a battery backup of 4000mAh and runs Android Nougat OS. The Redmi Note 5 is better than the Redmi Y2 in terms of display quality, battery backup and you get a more elegant and sturdy metal body.

Oppo Realme 1 [3GB RAM/32GB] (Rs 8990)

Another good option in the budget list is Oppo Realme 1. The Realme 1 stands high in the segment with its striking design and midrange specifications. The new Realme smartphone is crafted out of fibre-glass and has glossy diamond effect that gives it an elegant look. The Realme 1 features an elongated 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Realme 1 features an elongated 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 1 features an elongated 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

It is powered by Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. The smartphone features a 13MP primary camera with LED flash. It has an 8MP front-facing camera that comes with AI Beauty 2.0 technology offering 296-point facial recognition. The camera bundles AR stickers as well that can be used with both front and rear lens. The Realme 1 runs ColorOS 5.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo. It is backed by a 3410mAh battery.

Honor 7C [3GB RAM/32GB] (Rs 9999)

Honor 7C is another affordable smartphone that has taken a spot on this list. The phone encased in a metal body with plastic frame, the Honor 7C offers compact form factor and good build quality. Similar to the Redmi Y2, the Honor 7C sports a 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels resulting in a ppi of 268 pixels per inch.

The Honor 7C carries dual camera arrangement featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera lens and a 2MP secondary camera lens for depth effect The Honor 7C carries dual camera arrangement featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera lens and a 2MP secondary camera lens for depth effect

The Huawei Honor 7C is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As for optics, the Honor 7C carries dual camera arrangement featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera for depth sensing. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Huawei Honor 7C runs Android 8.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh battery. The dual-SIM Huawei Honor 7C supports USB OTG and 4G LTE.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 [3GB RAM/32GB] (Rs 10,999)

For those still not aware, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the first handset from Asus that came with stock Android this year, unlike a cluttered Zen UI that we saw before on Asus smartphones. The new Asus phone comes with ‘vanilla Android’ skin running Android Oreo. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a much powerful processing hardware as compared to a Redmi Y2 packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset. The octa-core processor is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for fluid graphics rendition. In terms of display, it features a tall 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel.

The new Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with ‘vanilla Android’ skin running Android Oreo The new Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with ‘vanilla Android’ skin running Android Oreo

The screen offers decent colour reproduction with good contrast. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has dual rear camera setup carrying a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Besides stock Android experience, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 provides a serious power backup as well. The phone pegs a mammoth size 5000mAh battery. The 3GB RAM model with 32GB storage can be bought for Rs 10,999.

10.or G [4GB RAM/64GB] (Rs 9999)

If you prefer enhanced performance over the looks of a phone you can pick the 10.or G which is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the 10k price range. The phone sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection to save from scratches. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The chipset is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for lag-free graphics crunching.

The 10.or G dual camera setup packs two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. The 10.or G dual camera setup packs two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus.

On the camera front, it has a dual camera setup packing two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. The camera app includes bokeh effect along with 12 other customised shooting modes and multiple filters. Up front, it has a 16MP camera accompanied by an LED flash for better selfies in low light. The all-metal body 10.or G offers stock Android UI that delivers a clean and neat experience. The 10.or G runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is upgradable to Android Oreo. The handset is available at an affordable price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd