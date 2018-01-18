Xiaomi Redmi 5A receives MIUI 9 Global Stable ROM: Here’s how to download it

xiaomi, redmi 5a, xiaomi redmi 5a, redmi 5a miui 9, xiaomi redmi 5a miui 9, miui 9 global, redmi 5a miui 9 global, xiaomi redmi 5a miui 9 global xiaomi, redmi 5a, xiaomi redmi 5a, redmi 5a miui 9, xiaomi redmi 5a miui 9, miui 9 global, redmi 5a miui 9 global, xiaomi redmi 5a miui 9 global

In what could be a good news for Xiaomi Redmi 5A users, the company has officially released MIUI 9 Global Stable software update based on Android 7.0 Nougat for the handset. So if you happen to be a Redmi 5A user, you better check your Updater app for any sign of MIUI Global Stable ROM V9.2.1.0.NCKMIEK. Even if you don’t see any update available in your Updater app, you should receive it in a day or two.

But in case you are running out of patience, you can can always download the update manually and get it working on your own. And there’s a procedure to do the same, which is something we are going to discuss about in this article. Talking of which, we shall also discuss about the changes and improvements the update brings forth.

Some of the key highlights of this software update, Xiaomi Redmi 5A users get new, simplified design for their virus scan result page. Additionally, it also adjusts “Add to favourites” icons and hides free or incompatible themes from the list of purchased items. Last but not least, Mi Mover now supports data migration restarting for ease of data migration in case of interruption.

How to download MIUI 9 Global ROM on Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Before you manually flash the FastBoot ROM, make sure to unlock the bootloader first. Once done, you can then proceed further to switch off your phone, press and hold volume down and power button at the same time. Your Redmi 5A should now power up with fastboot screen. Then you need to connect your phone with USB to PC.

Xiaomi has said that a link to download the FastBoot ROM will be updated shortly. Once you download the ROM, extract the same to a folder on PC. Then open MiFlash tool and select ‘clean all’ option in the right corner at the bottom. Click the option ‘Select’ and locate the directory where you have stored the files.

Upon clicking the ‘Flash’ button, it will flash the ROM within 5 minute. Your Xiaomi Redmi 5A should then reboot with MIUI 9. Enjoy some Nougat goodness.