Xiaomi Mi 8: Five smartphones that can give it a tough competition in India

From OnePlus 6, Honor 10 to Vivo X21: Here are a few smartphones that are ready to take Xiaomi Mi 8 head-on if and when it arrives in India. From OnePlus 6, Honor 10 to Vivo X21: Here are a few smartphones that are ready to take Xiaomi Mi 8 head-on if and when it arrives in India.

Now that Xiaomi Mi 8 is official, I am sure the Mi Fans are already thinking about laying out the red carpet on its arrival in India (if and when that happens). But there are a few handsets already available here that may not give it such a warm welcome. Here are the top five smartphones that we believe will give the new Xiaomi flagship a hard time in India.

OnePlus 6 (Rs 34,999 onwards)

The The OnePlus 6 has a higher megapixel count of 16MP+20MP for the dual rear cameras as compared to the 12MP+12MP combination on the Mi 8.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 Review

Both Xiaomi Mi 8 and OnePlus 6 have certain similarities – a 19:9 Full HD+ screen with a notch and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, Android 8.1-based software and Snapdragon 845 SoC. As for the camera, the OnePlus 6 has a higher megapixel count of 16MP+20MP for the dual rear cameras as compared to the 12MP+12MP combination on the Mi 8. But that may not necessarily make it better than the Mi 8 when it comes to real-world performance. OnePlus 6 also has an 8GB RAM option, unlike the Mi 8. One big advantage, OnePlus 6 retains a 3.5mm audio jack, unlike the Mi 8.

Honor 10 (Rs 32,999)

Honor 10 features 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras and 24MP selfie camera. The Honor 10 also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. Honor 10 features 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras and 24MP selfie camera. The Honor 10 also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also Read: Honor 10 Review

In comparison with the Mi 8, the Honor 10 is more compact and easy to handle for one-handed use. It weighs 153 g and sports a smaller 5.8-inch Full HD+ screen. What’s more, both the phones are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and feature narrow bezels. On-paper, Honor 10 beats the Mi 8 hands down in the camera department, courtesy of a higher megapixel count on the front as well as at the rear. Honor 10 features 16MP+24MP dual rear cameras and 24MP selfie camera. The Honor 10 also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. Inside is Huawei’s HiSilicon 970 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (Rs 57,900 onwards)

Powering Powering Samsung Galaxy S9 is Exynos 9810 octa-core processor, which matches up to the performance of Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 845.

If you are looking for a premium brand or do not want to buy one from a Chinese manufacturer, Samsung Galaxy S9 is a viable alternative for the Mi 8. It sports a 5.8-inch (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) Quad HD Infinity display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Powering the handset is Samsung’s Exynos 9810 octa-core processor, which matches up to the performance of Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 845. The back houses a 12MP single lens camera with variable aperture backed by Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS and LED flash. Up front is an 8MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy S9 also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack. Last but not least, it packs a 3,000 mAh battery under the hood.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 29,999)

The Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with extremely narrow bezels resulting in 81% screen to body ratio and packs a 3,400mAh battery. The Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with extremely narrow bezels resulting in 81% screen to body ratio and packs a 3,400mAh battery.

Xiaomi may have one of its own handsets competing with the Mi 8 in the Indian market. We are talking about the Mi Mix 2. The Mi Mix 2 is truly a full-screen display phone without the notch with stunning looks and build quality. It is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. In terms of optics, there is a 12MP main camera with PDAF, OIS and dual-tone LED flash. The front houses a 5MP secondary shooter for selfies and video calls. The Mi Mix 2 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with extremely narrow bezels resulting in 81% screen to body ratio and packs a 3,400mAh battery. It still runs Android Nougat though.

Vivo X21 (Rs 35,999)

Vivo X21 houses 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 12MP selfie camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo. Vivo X21 houses 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 12MP selfie camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

The latest Vivo X21 smartphone poses a great competition for the Mi 8, courtesy of under-display fingerprint reader. In fact, it is the first smartphone in India to feature something like that. If that is what excites you, the Vivo X21 is not a bad choice at all. Sure, it sports a comparatively inferior Snapdragon 660 processor. But it should be enough for a lot more than day-to-day usage. It sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with 2,280 x 1,080 pixels full HD+ resolution. Vivo X21 houses 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 12MP selfie camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd