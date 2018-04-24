Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2): Here’s what we know so far

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X is tipped to release for a price starting at CNY 1799 (approximately Rs 18,900) The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X is tipped to release for a price starting at CNY 1799 (approximately Rs 18,900)

Xiaomi in July last year released the dual camera smartphone, Mi 5X with custom MIUI ROM. Its rebranded version, the Mi A1, with stock Android courtesy of Android One, ended up being one of the best smartphones in the mid-range segment. It offered pure Android experience, sturdy build and good imaging sensors under Rs 15,000. Xiaomi is now set to bring the successor to the Mi 5X, the Mi 6X for its users. Understandably, many expect it to be rebranded to Mi A2 for several global markets including India. The company will unveil the new smartphone at an event in Wuhan, China on April 25.

The phone has already passed TENAA certification last month, and the listing gave us a good indication of what to expect from Xiaomi’s next mid-range offering-

Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 display

The Xiaomi Mi 5X/Mi A1 came with a 5.5-inch LTPS full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display offered 450 nit brightness and had 1000:1 contrast ratio. Staying in tune with the current times, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X is expected to feature a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel.

Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 processing hardware and storage

If we go by the TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Mi 5X successor will likely have notable upgrade in terms of processing hardware. While the Mi 5X carried the Snapdragon 625 chipset, the Mi 6X is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range mobile platform, Snapdragon 660. The listing further reveals that the phone might offer two RAM and storage options – 4GB and 6GB RAM, 32GB and 128GB onboard storage.

Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 design and build

The Xiaomi Mi A1 boasted full metal body design with a thickness of just 7.3mm. The lightweight Xiaomi smartphone’s clean design and sturdy build turned many heads. This time around Xiaomi seems to have preferred a more ‘modern-looking’ design for the Mi 6X. The leaked images reveal an elongated body with antenna lines running along the curvature similar to the Mi A1. The camera sensors, however, are stacked vertically instead of horizontal alignment found on its predecessor.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X might ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack (Image source: Weibo) Reports suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6X might ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack (Image source: Weibo)

The fingerprint sensor is seen humbly sitting on the usual position at the centre. Up front, the bezels seem to have been slightly trimmed to offer extra real screen estate. The power button and volume keys are placed on the right side. The Mi 6X may ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack if the details shared by SlashLeaks turn out to be true. The image of a retail box uploaded by SlashLeaks, which is assumed to be of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, reveals a USB Type-C converter cable.

Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 camera

The Xiaomi Mi A1 showed prowess in the imaging segment courtesy of the 12MP wide-angle lens and 12MP telephoto lens with up to 2X optical zoom. Xiaomi on its official Weibo post cites that the new Mi 6X will feature “dual 20MP cameras.” The company, however, hasn’t mentioned whether both the sensors will sit at the rear end. XDA Developers suggest that the smartphone may carry a 20MP+12MP rear shooter. The other 20MP camera is expected to end up at the front to handle the selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 6X/M2 software and battery

If you recall, the Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched with MIUI 9 based Android Nougat OS in China. Xiaomi, however, ditched its custom ROM skin in favour of stock Android for the global variant, Mi A1. The Mi A1 came with Android 7.1.1 Nougat which got an Oreo update a few months later. This time around Xiaomi might play the same card offering custom ROM based on Android Oreo for users in China and stock Android 8.1 Oreo for the global market.

The TENAA listing reveals that the Xioami Mi 6X might pack a 2910mAh battery (Image source: Weibo) The TENAA listing reveals that the Xioami Mi 6X might pack a 2910mAh battery (Image source: Weibo)

In terms of battery capacity, the listing shows the Mi 6X packing a 2910mAh battery, which is slightly lower than its predecessor that carries a 3080mAh battery. As for the pricing, the rumour mill suggests that the upcoming Mi 6X might go on sale for a price starting at CNY 1799 (approximately Rs 18,900).

That’s what we know so far. We will share more updates as soon as the phone is officially unveiled in China tomorrow.

