WhatsApp Payments: How to send and receive money over UPI

Ever since the introduction of WhatsApp Payments, there is an excitement all around this feature with regards to its actual working and availability. And looking at WhatsApp’s popularity and user base, people might be interested in sending or receiving money over Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In our earlier guides, we saw how easy it is to configure WhatsApp payments in addition to adding or deleting bank accounts.

In this article, we are going to see how to actually send or receive money using WhatsApp payments:

How to send money over WhatsApp UPI

First things first, make sure you have an updated WhatsApp installed on your Android or iOS phone by going to either Google’s Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Considering that you have already set up WhatsApp Payments and added a bank account, open the chat of a person with whom you would like to send money.

Tap the paperclip icon at the bottom, something we use to attach pictures, contacts, documents, etc., over the chat. Tap the payment icon. Enter the amount you would like to send. Keep in mind that default currency is INR (Rupee). Enter a payment description and hit send. Payment will process successfully once your enter UPI PIN.

How to receive money on WhatsApp

At the time of writing this, WhatsApp Payments does not have any option to request money, unlike Google Tez. On Google Tez, users get an option to request money from people in their contact. For receiving money on WhatsApp, all users have to do is configure Payments feature and add a bank account.

Additionally, your sender also needs to configure WhatsApp Payments by navigating to Settings > Payments.