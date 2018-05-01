WhatsApp chats history: How to save and backup messages, photos and videos

Facebook-owned instant messenger allows users to back up WhatsApp messages, photos and video using both cloud and local, internal storage. Facebook-owned instant messenger allows users to back up WhatsApp messages, photos and video using both cloud and local, internal storage.

There are several ways to preserve messages, group conversations, media and the entire chat history on WhatsApp. For those who know very little about how your phone stores all your WhatsApp chat history and conversations, messages are automatically saved and backed up on your phone’s internal memory. However, WhatsApp periodically performs a Google Drive backup for Android users.

Meaning, WhatsApp uses your Google Drive cloud storage to save your entire chat history including individual/group conversations, photos and videos. That’s how all your chat history is restored automatically when you start using WhatsApp on a new smartphone. In this article, let’s take a look at some of the ways to save and backup your WhatsApp chat history:

Backing up WhatsApp chats to Google Drive

As I mentioned, WhatsApp allows users to back up the entire chat history to their Google Drive. So, if they switch to a new Android phone, all their messages can be restored without much hassle.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup. It allows you to create an immediate backup of your entire WhatsApp chat history. But remember, this backup will be created on your phone’s internal storage. So, if you lose, change or factory reset your phone, your WhatsApp messages will cease to exist.

Step 2: In that case, you can opt for Google Drive cloud storage backup and setup a frequency. In the event that you don’t have a Google Account setup already, select ‘Add account’ option when prompted. Choose the network preference (cellular or Wi-Fi) for backing up your WhatsApp data. Ideally opt for Wi-Fi as the backup size may be in Gigabytes.

Saving WhatsApp chats over email

WhatsApp allows users to export a copy of their WhatsApp conversation (individual or group) using ‘Send email’ feature. All you have to do open WhatsApp chat window you want to export and tap the ‘More options’ icon at the top right corner > More > Email chat > Select if you want to ‘Attach Media.’ It will compose an email with your WhatsApp chat history attached as a .txt document.

For Windows Phone users

If you are a Windows Phone user, you can save your WhatsApp chat history to Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud storage. To set it up, here’s the procedure as follows:

Step 1: Make sure you have Windows Phone 8.1 or later running on your device and are signed into OneDrive. Once you have ensured both your phone’s internal storage and OneDrive account has sufficient memory, you can proceed further.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp > Tap the ‘more’ options icon > settings > chats and calls > backup. Choose whether you wish to include videos or not, backup frequency and network preference for backing up your WhatsApp chats data.

If you want to perform a manual backup, go to WhatsApp > Tap the ‘more’ options icon > settings > chats and calls > backup. All your WhatsApp conversations are stored on your Windows Phone’s internal storage. But additionally, you can decide if you want to create a latest backup on Microsoft OneDrive cloud storage too.

