What is Jio Cricket Gold Pass and how to buy it to watch IPL 2018 matches live

The craze for the ongoing IPL 2018 has been taking the entire country by storm and Jio is looking to cash in on the same to take the excitement to a whole new level. We often spend most of our time outside our homes with no access to TV. Personally speaking, I have missed watching my favourite Mumbai Indians play against Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad last week, simply because I was not around a TV.

In such a case, all I can do is live stream matches online on a smartphone. Simple, right? Not necessarily. Because at times, I also have to make sure that my cellular data speed and data balance support me equally in the moment of crisis. With that in mind, Jio announced their Cricket Gold Pass that provides certain benefits to Cricket fans. Here is how you can subscribe to a special Jio Cricket pack:

What is Jio Cricket Gold Pass?

Jio Cricket Gold pass is a Rs 251 pack that offers benefits like 102GB 4G data with a validity of 51 days. Yes, that also happens to be the duration of IPL 2018 tournament. You can only use up to 2GB data per day at high-speed. Once you exceed this limit, your speed will come down to 64kbps. Keep in mind, this is one of its kind data-only pack. So it will not provide any other benefits like unlimited calling and daily 100 SMS like all other plans.

How to purchase Jio Rs 251 pack for IPL 2018?

Step 1: Go to http://www.jio.com/en-in/4g-plans. You will find all available Jio plans listed over there, including a Jio Cricket Pack that costs Rs 251. Alternatively, you can also proceed using MyJio app.

Step 2: Once you have decided to buy the plan, you will then be asked to enter your Jio mobile number. Follow all on-screen instructions till the point you finish purchasing the plan.

Step 3: Install JioTV app where you can start streaming all your favourite IPL matches online on the go. It will prompt you to download the Hotstar app too where you will be eventually directed to watch the live match.

