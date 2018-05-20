Week in Tech: Honor’s plans for India, YouTube Music en route, new Airtel cashback offer and more

From YouTube Music to upgraded Asus Zenbook Pro 15 launch: Here are some of our top Technology stories of this week (May 14-20, 2018): From YouTube Music to upgraded Asus Zenbook Pro 15 launch: Here are some of our top Technology stories of this week (May 14-20, 2018):

This week in the Technology world saw some interesting updates coming in from both the India and abroad. To begin with, Honor revealed some its plans with focus on India’s smartphone market. Airtel and Amazon India, on the other hand, have joined hands to announce a new cashback offer on select 4G smartphones. Last but not least, YouTube Music is launching officially on May 22. Here are some of our stop Technology stories of this week (May 14-20, 2018):

Huawei’s Honor has been betting big on India

George Zhao, President of Honor George Zhao, President of Honor

Huawei sub-brand Honor aims to strengthen its foothold in India’s highly competitive smartphone market. In an interaction with indianexpress.com post Honor 10 launch event in London this week, Honor’s global president George Zhao implied how important is India for the company’s growth as well as long-term success in days to come. “India is the battlefield market for us and we will continue to focus here,” said Zhao. He also said that Honor is planning to launch a new smartphone series in India (Read the full story).

YouTube Music to launch on May 22

YouTube Music app YouTube Music app

YouTube Music is confirmed to launch on May 22. As the name suggests, it is a music streaming to be made available in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea. Other countries including the UK are supposed to get it in the “coming weeks”. YouTube Music will be available as a desktop player and a mobile app, and it will offer playlists, official songs, and artist radio and music videos from YouTube (Read the full story).

Amazon, Airtel introduces a new cashback offer

Amazon Airtel new cashback offer Amazon Airtel new cashback offer

Airtel and Amazon India have come together to introduce a new cashback up to Rs 2,600 on select budget 4G smartphones. As part of this collaboration, over 65 budget 4G smartphones will be up for grabs on Amazon at an effective price of Rs 3,399. The list of eligible handsets include Xiaomi Redmi 5, Honor 7X, Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Moto G5S Plus etc. The offer ends May 27. For more details on how to avail this cashback offer, read our full story.

New BSNL Rs 98 plan offers 1.5GB daily data

BSNL Rs 98 ‘Tsunami Data’ pack BSNL Rs 98 ‘Tsunami Data’ pack

A state-owned telecom company BSNL announced a new BSNL Rs 98 ‘Data Tsunami’ plan that offers 1.5GB daily data for 26 days. By introducing this new plan, BSNL aims to take on the likes of Jio Rs 149, Airtel Rs 149/199 and Vodafone Rs 199 prepaid plans. Customers purchasing BSNL Rs 98 plan benefit from a total 39GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 2.51. However, BSNL Rs 98 data plan doesn’t offer voice calling benefits (Read the full story).

Upgraded Asus ZenBook Pro 15 now official

Asus Zenbook Pro 15

Upgraded Asus ZenBook Pro 15 bearing the model number UX550GD is now official. It now features Intel Core i9 processor and 4K display. What’s more, customers purchasing the ZenBook Pro 15 can choose from Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Home options. Design-wise, Asus Zenbook Pro 15 flaunts a Blue aluminium chassis with rose gold edges. It weighs 1.86 kgs. For more product details, read our full story.

