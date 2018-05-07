Vivo V9 FAQ: Queries about display, camera and performance answered

From Vivo V9’s sunlight legibility to battery performance: We have answered some frequently asked questions (FAQ) about Vivo V9’s display performance, gaming and camera experience. From Vivo V9’s sunlight legibility to battery performance: We have answered some frequently asked questions (FAQ) about Vivo V9’s display performance, gaming and camera experience.

It has been just over a month since Vivo V9, an Apple iPhone X lookalike, launched in India for Rs 22,900. With the handset, Vivo seems focused more on a bezel-less display and the camera experience. But there is so much more about the handset that people want to know. With that in mind, we decided to answer top 15 questions about Vivo V9 that a lot of you have been asking or may have in mind:

Is Vivo V9’s display as good as Apple iPhone X’s?

Vivo V9’s display is pretty similar to Apple iPhone X’s in appearance, but not in terms of the quality. Sure, it sports a notch above the display just like the iPhone X, but it’s nowhere close to what Apple manages to offer with the iPhone X. Having said that, we would like to add that the display found on Vivo V9 is of more than decent quality and what one expects on a phone with a price tag of Rs 22,900 (almost 75% lower than that of iPhone X).

How is the sunlight legibility of Vivo V9’s display?

Like every other smartphone out there, Vivo V9’s display looks great indoors. But overall, it’s pretty reflective, which makes it difficult to read under direct sunlight. But again as I said, it’s more or less the case with most of the phones available in mid-range segment out there.

Is Vivo V9’s display protected by Gorilla Glass?

Yes, Vivo V9 features a big 6.3-inch (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) display with an 19:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It also features a 2.5D curved glass layered on top, which is fairly common among smartphones these days.

Does Vivo V9’s display carry an oleophobic coating?

No, Vivo V9’s display lacks an oleophobic coating. So, more you interact with the screen, more it attracts fingerprints and smudges. All you can do is have a screen guard or cleaning cloth ready to keep your fingerprints and smudges away from the screen to some extent.

Does Vivo V9’s display support adaptive brightness?

Yes, Vivo V9 features an ambient light sensor, making it compatible with adaptive brightness. So, you don’t have to keep changing the level of brightness manually. It can automatically adjust brightness level on its own depending on the surroundings.



Does Vivo V9’s display have a reading mode?

Inside display settings, you can find something called “Eye Protection.” It allows users to set a colour tone from Cool to Warm. You can filter out blue light in order to reduce eye strain while reading in dark conditions. You can also specify a start and end time for ease of access.

Does Vivo V9 have a dedicated memory card slot?

Yes, the dual-SIM Vivo V9 supports a dedicated memory card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. So, users can operate two SIM cards and a separate memory card at the same time.

Do both the SIM slots on Vivo V9 support 4G network?

Yes, both the SIM slots on Vivo V9 support 4G network but not at the same time. Meaning, you can still receive calls on both the numbers, but when you enable data, only one of the networks latches onto 4G.

Does Vivo V9 support VoLTE?

Yes, Vivo V9 supports VoLTE (voice over long-term evolution). So, you can operate a Jio SIM card to make free voice calls over 4G with a suitable plan. In fact, other telcos like Airtel and Vodafone are also expanding their network reach to support VoLTE.

Does Vivo V9’s camera support 4K video recording?

Yes, Vivo V9’s camera can record 4K videos at 30fps (frames per second). The recorded 4K video takes about 300MB of space per minute. Similarly, you can also switch to 1080p or 720p quality, which is default when recording videos.

Does Vivo V9’s camera capture portrait shots?

Yes, Vivo V9 has a 13MP primary camera alongside a 5MP depth-sensing unit, which makes it possible to capture portrait shots with bokeh effect. It focuses an object and blurs the background and does a good job overall.



How well does Vivo V9’s camera capture portrait shots?

I’m impressed with the kind of portrait shots it captures. The focusing is often accurate and pictures come out really great. Interestingly, you can also adjust its focal length and decide the amount of blur effect. It also supports real-time Bokeh effect. You can also capture portrait shots with face beautification. Again, end results justify the price tag well, and our experience with bokeh effect met our expectations.

Is Vivo V9 good enough to play games?

Yes. We installed and played a couple of graphics-intensive games like Asphalt 8 and Dead Trigger 2. Both the games ran just fine and Vivo V9 faced no lag or hiccups whatsoever. But given the fact that it still uses Snapdragon 626 SoC, there is only a small headroom for future graphics-heavy games.

Does Vivo V9 support face unlock feature?

Yes, Vivo V9 comes with a face unlock feature for security. Setting it up is fairly easy. All you have to do setup another unlocking method beforehand. Face unlock works accurately. It managed to unlock the device almost instantly every time I wake it up to my face. It also supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner in case you do not like face unlock much.

How good is the battery life on Vivo V9?

Vivo V9 packs a 3,260mAh battery under the hood that should typically last a day with normal usage. During our review, we were able get a day’s worth of battery life. But again, it also depends on an individual’s usage pattern. In case you run out of juice, Vivo V9 comes without fast charging support too.

