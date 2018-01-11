[Updated] How to claim Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback offer and benefits up to Rs 3300

jio, reliance jio, jio 149, jio rs 149, reliance jio rs 149, jio vs vodafone vs airtel, vodafone rs 147, airtel rs 149 jio, reliance jio, jio 149, jio rs 149, reliance jio rs 149, jio vs vodafone vs airtel, vodafone rs 147, airtel rs 149

Note: Jio Surprise Cashback offer is no longer active. You can check how to claim Jio’s latest More Than Cashback Offer along with benefits worth up to Rs 700.

Reliance Jio announced a new Jio Surprise Cashback offer as soon as the previous Jio triple cashback offer ended on December 25. The new offer ends January 15, 2018. So, let me offer some valuable insights on how you can avail maximum benefits out of the latest Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback offer.

What is Reliance Jio Surprise Cashback offer?

Reliance Jio Prime subscribers stand a chance to claim Surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on a minimum recharge of Rs 398.

Once you make a recharge of at least Rs 398, Reliance Jio awards 100% cashback vouchers worth Rs 400. However, Jio offers this cashback in the form of 8 vouchers of Rs 50 each.

They are redeemable for every recharge of at least Rs 309 and data add-ons of minimum Rs 91 via MyJio app. Though you can redeem only one voucher at a time.

Reliance Jio has partnered with certain wallets that provide instant cashback up to Rs 300 while making the purchase.

Jio has also partnered with a number of e-commerce portals that offer online shopping coupons worth up to Rs 2,600.

How to be eligible for Jio Surprise Cashback offer?

Step 1: As I said before, the offer is limited to Jio Prime subscribers. So make sure to opt for Prime subscription before you proceed further.

Step 2: Go to My Jio app > My Recharge. Tap on recharge. You’ll come across the list of plans. Choose Jio Rs 398 or above and make the purchase.

Step 3: Once the recharge is made, go to MyJio app > My vouchers. You should see 8 vouchers of Rs 50 each there. You can use these vouchers to purchase future recharges.

Step 4: Similarly, make the purchase using Jio-partnered wallets and e-commerce portals for additional benefits.

How to claim Jio Surprise Cashback offer?

Upon making the purchase via MyJio app, Jio provides 100% instant cashback vouchers worth Rs 400. They’ll be visible under MyJio app > My Vouchers.

Once you make the purchase using wallet apps like Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik, PhonePe, Bhim and Freecharge, vouchers shall be credited instantly.

Online shopping coupons shall also be credited instantly under MyJio app> My Vouchers.