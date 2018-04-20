Top WhatsApp alternatives that are worth a try

WhatsApp is undoubtedly a must-have app for every smartphone user in India. So it is unlikely that you may suddenly want to stop using that, no matter what. WhatsApp is undoubtedly a must-have app for every smartphone user in India. So it is unlikely that you may suddenly want to stop using that, no matter what.

Nobody can deny that WhatsApp has been an integral part of our life. Despite that, there could be some reasons why you may be planning to uninstall WhatsApp or delete your WhatsApp account. If you are actually planning to delete your WhatsApp, you should read this before you do. If you are looking for an alternative, we have listed a few apps that have enough potential to serve you well in the absence of WhatsApp:

hike messenger

In case you are looking for one, hike messenger can be a great alternative to WhatsApp and for a fact, it is among the most popular instant messaging apps Indians use on a daily basis. hike is better known for its privacy, which has been a topic of some of the most heated debates these days. It allows users to hide their private chats using a password, which is impressive. That means users get to keep hike messenger accessible at their fingertips while also maintaining some degree of secrecy and privacy at the same time.

hike messenger is also known for providing huge numbers of stickers in conversations. It also keeps users engaged with live cricket scores, news and more. Recently, hike messenger integrated wallet feature to let users send money over unified payments interface (UPI) and pay for instant recharges/mobile bills.

Telegram

If you are looking for a WhatsApp alternative that allows users to send and receive encrypted messages, Telegram is one of the best apps on that front. The sole purpose of this app is messaging which is fast and accurate. What I also find interesting about Telegram is real-time syncronisation of messages across various platforms. So let’s say you started typing some message on your smartphone, you can finish that on your desktop and send. For sync to work, all that is required for users is to be logged into both the devices (mobile phone and desktop) at the same time. Also, if you move to a new phone, all your conversions are readily available by simply logging into your account.

WeChat

WeChat is yet another instant messaging app that seemingly has enough to emerge as a viable alternative to WhatsApp. Similar to WhatsApp, users can send multimedia messages like video, photo, text and voice messages. On top of that, it also supports group chat with up to 500 people and calls with up to 9 people at the same time. It also has a paid calling service that claims to make calls to mobiles phones and landlines at low rates. However, paid calling feature is limited to certain regions. Users can locate people nearby using the feature called Friend Radar, and Shake and connect with them.

LINE

Similar to most of the apps that we have discussed already, LINE allows users to connect with their friends and family members over both audio and video calls for free. LINE users can strike a group conversation with up to 200 people simultaneously. The app supports group video chats as well. Users can run quick polls and help each other make group plans. The service remains accessible across multiple devices like mobile or desktop. You can share stickers and follow oficial accounts in order to stay updated.

Viber Messenger

Viber initially emerged as a free, real-time voice calling app, which was perhaps the first one to offer a feature like that. But given the competition with WhatsApp that also later provided free voice calling to its users, Viber eventually pivoted into instant messaging. Viber Messenger allows up to 250 users to get into a group conversation at the same time. It also automatically encrypts text messages, audio/video calls, multimedia and group conversations. Last but not least, users also get to hide specific chats from their messaging screen. But of course, they can retrieve them later whenever they want.

