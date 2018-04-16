Top five Xiaomi Mi A1 alternatives

Xiaomi Mi A1 has competent dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which has resulted in a great value-for-money proposition under Rs 15,000. Xiaomi Mi A1 has competent dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which has resulted in a great value-for-money proposition under Rs 15,000.

There were reports that Xiaomi may have pulled the plug on last year’s Mi A1 in India’s offline market. The company later confirmed that the phone is just ‘out of stock’ but hasn’t been discontinued. Interestingly, these reports have been making rounds ahead of the company’s upcoming launch event in China, which is scheduled for April 25. During this event, Xiaomi has confirmed to launch Mi 6X, which may be rebranded as Xiaomi Mi A2 in India, similar to its predecessor Mi 5X, that arrived here as Mi A1 under Google’s Android One initiative.

Discontinued or not, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is currently unavailable in the market if you were looking to buy one. If you are in luck and it comes back in stock, you can pick one. If not, it’s always good to have a plan B. In that case, you can consider some of the alternatives to Xiaomi Mi A1 mentioned below.

But before that, let me quickly reiterate some of the primary reasons why people generally look forward to buying Xiaomi Mi A1. The primary one being stock Android experience in addition to promised software updates for two years from launch. It also has competent dual rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which has resulted in a great value-for-money proposition under Rs 15,000. So here are some Xiaomi Mi A1 alternatives and our reasons for choosing them.

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6 (2018) turns out to be a decent alternative to Xiaomi Mi A1 if not an upgrade, courtesy of Android One, running the latest stock Android Oreo out of the box. The handset features a better processor for improvement in terms of performance. It also houses Carl Zeiss optics for better camera experience. Nokia 6 (2018) sports a 5.5-inch Full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Thanks to Google’s Android One initiative, the company has promised OS updates for at least two years. The device is powered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is ideal for mid-range smartphones. It features a 16MP main camera and 8MP selfie camera. Nokia 6 (2018) is priced at Rs 16,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that’s expandable further.

Moto G5s Plus

Both Xiaomi Mi A1 and Moto G5s Plus have more or less the same innards. But they so have different set of design principles employed by their makers. Moto G5s Plus has a similar 5.5-inch full HD display, the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU for graphics and the same amount of RAM and internal storage.

Now that the Mi A1 isn’t available for purchase, Moto G5s is up for grabs with quite a few online discount offers. It runs the near stock Android Oreo software and houses a 13MP dual rear camera. Up front, there is an 8MP front facing camera with LED flash. What more, the Moto G5s Plus currently sports the exact price tag as that of the Mi A1 of Rs 13,999.

10.or G

When it comes to buying a value for money smartphone as an alternative to Xiaomi Mi A1, 10.or G is something you should consider. In fact, in terms of specifications, the 10.or G has an edge over Mi A1 in terms of battery capacity and a faster SoC (Snapdragon 626). All other key specifications including storage, RAM, display and graphics remain the same as the Mi A1’s. Interestingly, 10.or G also flaunts 13MP dual cameras at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera.

10.or G seems like a great alternative to Xiaomi Mi A1 primarily due to its cost. It is priced at just Rs 9,999, and as a result, you would end up saving a lot as compared to all other smartphones listed here. Did I mention, it comes with near stock Android too?

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus is certainly an upgrade over Xiaomi Mi A1 in almost every aspect. It flaunts an attractive design and up-to-date specifications. Interestingly enough, it runs Android Oreo out of the box, thanks to Android One. So customers can expect regular security and OS updates from Google for at least two years. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Nokia 7 Plus sports a narrow-bezel 6-inch 18:9 screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It carries dual camera setup on the back whereas on the front, it holds a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. And guess what? All three cameras brag about Carl Zeiss optics, making for a true upgrade over Mi A1 in almost every aspect. However, you will have to shell out Rs 25,999 and wait till the end of this month to own a Nokia 7 Plus.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

In case you aren’t bothered about this stock Android experience thing and are looking for a device with a more recent feature set for the price of a Mi A1, and from the same company, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a good option. In fact, software experience aside, the Redmi Note 5 Pro seems like a noteworthy upgrade over the Mi A1, featuring a 5.99-inch full HD+ display. It packs a newer and more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics.

It houses a dual rear camera with PDAF whereas on the front, it gets a 20MP selfie camera. The handset performed well during our regular usage. Photography and casual gaming experience was decent too. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and goes all the way up to Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM version.

