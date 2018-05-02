Top five smartphones with best battery backup (May 2018)

Having a massive battery cuts down the frequency of charging your phone Having a massive battery cuts down the frequency of charging your phone

There are plenty of smartphones available in the market catering to specific audiences. While some users prefer a good display, others look for powerful processor, or ample amount of storage. These are some of the key elements that one needs to consider while buying a smartphone. But good battery life is equally essential to pull the device’s performance throughout the day. Smartphone battery technology has incredibly improved over the past few years. Along with packing a handset with a massive-sized battery underneath, OEMs now provide fast charging adapters as well. Having a massive battery cuts down the frequency of charging your phone. If you are looking for a smartphone with a solid battery backup, here’s a list you can choose from.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Rs 15,999)

This phablet size Xiaomi smartphone packs a huge 5300mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 promises a smooth two days’ worth battery life on a single charge even on heavy usage. The Snapdragon 625 chipset further accommodates fluid performance while handling multiple apps and running graphic-intensive games. The Mi Max 2 supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 and parallel charging which is necessary to charge such big battery faster. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Mi Max 2 is available for a price of Rs 15,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 14,999)

Big batteries have been the core area where Xiaomi took the lead role in introducing budget smartphones with a hefty battery capacity. But a new competitor has just entered the ring under the moniker, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1. The affordable Asus smartphone is expected to take on Xiaomi’s dual camera smartphone Redmi Note 5 Pro. The key highlight of the smartphone is its massive 5000mAh battery which is packed in a fairly slim body. Further, the bundled 2A/10W charger provides full charging in about two and a half hours. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset promises fast and efficient performance. Further, the near stock Android experience is claimed to provide a smooth overall usage. It sports dual camera lens packing 13MP primary sensor and 5MP depth sensing sensor. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version.

InFocus Turbo 5 (Rs 5,999)

InFocus Turbo 5 is another smartphone in the list that comes with a mammoth battery. The phone pegs in a huge 5000mAh which promise to last for more than a day even after heavy usage. The phone doesn’t boast of a bright display or a great camera, but the huge battery in a budget price makes it stand out in the affordable smartphone segment. The phone has reverse charging as well, which means you charge other devices using an OTG cable. The InFocus Turbo 5 features a 5.2-inch HD display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor. The phone comes in two RAM/storage option- 2GB RAM/16GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB storage. It is available for a price starting at Rs 5999.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (Rs 18,990)

This smartphone from Samsung is also equipped with a huge 5000mAh battery that claims to deliver enough juice to work for two days. Besides the big battery capacity, another perk of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is its big 6-inch Super AMOLED display that offers crisp colour and deep blacks. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 652 64-bit octa-core processor which is efficient enough to handle graphics-intensive games. It packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone is well suited for users who want to consume content on a big screen with a powerhouse that comfortably backs up the phone for long hours, while throttling games or streaming high-res videos.

Moto E4 Plus (Rs 8199)

The affordable Moto E4 Plus is yet another smartphone that comes with a 5000mah battery. The smartphone has modest offering under its hood that includes a 5.5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, MediaTek 6737 processor and 13MP primary camera sensor.

The phone features a smooth metal finish and runs Android Nougat OS. The Moto E4 Plus comes for a price starting at of Rs 8199 for the 3GB RAM model.

