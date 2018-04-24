Top five productivity apps that you need to have on your smartphone

Productivity apps allow users to get the most out of their day Productivity apps allow users to get the most out of their day

Smartphones have become a staple in lives of people. Most of us have at least one that we carry on a daily basis and check several times in an hour. We thought why not make the most of it and decided to carefully curate a list of five apps that will help users get more out of their smartphones.

Google Drive

Drive is a cloud-based storage platform from Drive is a cloud-based storage platform from Google

Drive is a cloud storage platform from Google available for both Android and iOS. It lets users manage their files which have been uploaded to the cloud. Other than uploading and downloading files to and from the cloud, Drive allows users to share and collaborate with others. These features make it very easy for people to work on shared projects and get work done on time. Drive also lets users view documents, PDFs, images and videos in the app environment directly. The reason we selected Drive over any other cloud storage platform like DropBox and OneDrive is due to its integration with the Google ecosystem.

Evernote

Evernote is a note taking platform with image and video integration Evernote is a note taking platform with image and video integration

Evernote, just as the name suggests, started as a note taking application. However, over the course of time, it has evolved into a larger ecosystem. Evernote allows the user to take down notes, images, video and audio and organize them into notebooks that are stored in the cloud. All these notebooks and notes are made available on all the devices that the user makes use of. Evernote syncs all of the data to and from the cloud in the background when the user is doing other stuff. All of these features and more made us add Evernote to the list instead of competitors like Google Keep or Microsoft OneNote.

LastPass

LastPass is a password generator along with a password vault LastPass is a password generator along with a password vault

Sometimes users do get frustrated keeping a track of passwords for various websites that they access. The frustration doubles when they have to try all of the different passwords just to get into one of their accounts. After installing LastPass, you won’t have to worry about having to remember all these complicated passwords. The LastPass app includes a password vault, generator and a browser all in one. The fun doesn’t stop at the app’s own browser, the passwords can be synced from native web browsers also. Additionally, the app also lets users create and add encrypted notes to their devices. The most fun thing about the app is that it has the capability of syncing all of the user’s passwords with an unlimited number of devices.

Wunderlist

Wunderlist is a to-do task manager which allows you to set reminders for them Wunderlist is a to-do task manager which allows you to set reminders for them

Wunderlist is a to-do list management app available for smartphones that makes managing to-do lists extremely simple. We all make a list of stuff to do every now and then, and most of the times, we don’t get all of the things ticked off and even forget that it’s on the list. Wunderlist to make stuff easy helps you keep your personal and professional life in sync. The app does this by scheduling the tasks you have entered into it and then tracking the time it takes for you to finish them. Additionally, the app lets you add to your list as and when you feel like with no restrictions on how many tasks you can add to it.

Microsoft Office apps

Microsoft Office suite is one of the most popular set of apps for productivity Microsoft Office suite is one of the most popular set of apps for productivity

Microsoft from the beginning has been praised for all of its productivity programs. Just a few years back, it started porting most of these extremely popular work related programs to smartphones. To club all these apps into one environment, Microsoft released the ‘Microsoft Apps’ app where all these productivity boosting apps are listed. These apps include – Office Lens, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Cortana, Outlook and many more. All of these apps let users focus on work and make most out of their day.

We highly recommend that you try out all these apps on your smartphones and see if there’s a difference in how you go about your work. We might have missed out a few apps, if you know of any that help increase your productivity, be sure to leave them in the comments below and we may add them to our next list.

